Scouts Canada - 1st Bay of Quinte
Belleville Cub Pack - Cuboree 2025
275 Conlin Rd E
Oshawa, ON L0B 1J0, Canada
Youth
CA$60
The total cost of camp for the weekend. Lodging, Meals, and Activities.
The total cost of camp for the weekend. Lodging, Meals, and Activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Youth Deposit
CA$30
Deposit is non-refundable.
Deposit is non-refundable.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult
CA$30
Cost of meals for the weekend.
Cost of meals for the weekend.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Adult Deposit
CA$15
Deposit is non-refundable.
Deposit is non-refundable.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout