Freaky Friday Silent Auction

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Includes Manic Minute Board Game, Savory Pretzels (sea salt & cracked pepper), Pretzel Chips (sea salt), Soft Vanilla Bean Caramels, Classic Canadian Maple Popcorn, 70% Cocoa Chocolates with Orange, Dill Pickle & Lemon Dill Dip Mixes, Salt & Vinegar Popcorn Seasoning, Cheezy Pickle Popcorn Seasoning, Avocado Crema Salsa.
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Beauty lovers, this one's for you, all your favorite Sephora items in one amazing bag!
Includes all your essentials for feeling refreshed, radiant, and fabulous!
Whether it’s a solo spa night or a “finally, some me-time” moment—you deserve this.
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Our kids’ auction items are bursting with fun, imagination, and just the right amount of mischief!
Adorable toys that spark big adventures and creative kits for little masterpieces in the making! This set is best for ages 5 years old and up.
This pack includes a TY Stuffy, Unicorn Sidewalk Chalk, Science Flash Cards, Aviator Sunglasses, and 2 Apple Creek Arcade play cards, which are good for 2 hours of FUN at the amazing Apple Creek Arcade and Golf Course.
Starting bid
Our kids’ auction items are bursting with fun, imagination, and just the right amount of mischief!
Adorable toys that spark big adventures and creative kits for little masterpieces in the making! This set is best for ages 5 years old and up.
This pack includes a cute stuffy, Clue Grab & Go, a flying fidget ball, an assortment of Pokémon cards, and 2 Apple Creek Arcade play cards, which are good for 2 hours of FUN at the amazing Apple Creek Arcade and Golf Course.
Starting bid
This package includes 4 Apple Creek Arcade play cards, which are good for 2 hours of FUN at the amazing Apple Creek Arcade and Golf Course. Plus a home movie night package including popcorn bowls, microwave popcorn, candy, treats, and more!
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Hungry? This package includes two large 2-topping pizzas and $50.00 in gift certificates valid at Old Town Pizza House Bar & Grill in Airdrie! Yum!
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Feeling stressed? Need to take a load off and enjoy a 1-hour massage in a calm, quiet space? Look no further, we have just what you need!
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Warning: This Theatre Swag Pack May Cause Dramatic Behaviour!
This Freaky Friday-worthy swag bundle is packed with theatre goodies that’ll have you feeling like the main character—on and off stage.
This pack includes stainless steel water bottle, tote bag, zippered pouch, keychain, and vinyl sticker.
Starting bid
Warning: This Theatre Swag Pack May Cause Dramatic Behaviour!
This Freaky Friday-worthy swag bundle is packed with theatre goodies that’ll have you feeling like the main character—on and off stage.
This pack includes stainless steel water bottle, tote bag, zippered pouch, keychain, and vinyl sticker.
Starting bid
Warning: This Theatre Swag Pack May Cause Dramatic Behaviour!
This Freaky Friday-worthy swag bundle is packed with theatre goodies that’ll have you feeling like the main character—on and off stage.
This pack includes stainless steel water bottle, tote bag, zippered pouch, keychain, and vinyl sticker.
Starting bid
Warning: This Theatre Swag Pack May Cause Dramatic Behaviour!
This Freaky Friday-worthy swag bundle is packed with theatre goodies that’ll have you feeling like the main character—on and off stage.
This pack includes stainless steel water bottle, tote bag, zippered pouch, keychain, and vinyl sticker.
Starting bid
Need a night out? Where better to spend it than at your local theatre?
With this package, you will enjoy 2 tickets to any Presented Series show of your choice for the 2026-2027 season.
Starting bid
Need a night out? Where better to spend it than at your local theatre?
With this package, you will enjoy 2 tickets to any Presented Series show of your choice for the 2026-2027 season.
Starting bid
This one's for all you theatre buffs....you won't want to miss out on this year's "open access" Calgary Fringe Festival, where you will experience expression through art.
This package includes one pair of tickets to attend any indoor theatre show at the 2026 Calgary Fringe Festival (July 31 - August 8, 2026).
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This one's for all you theatre buffs....you won't want to miss out on this year's "open access" Calgary Fringe Festival, where you will experience expression through art.
This package includes one pair of tickets to attend any indoor theatre show at the 2026 Calgary Fringe Festival (July 31 - August 8, 2026).
Starting bid
This package includes a mandala sarong, an artist's loft journal (teal), a bees wax works candle, beaded bracelet, oil diffuser necklace (gold), chocolates from The Chocolate Lab, ultra nail hardener, pens, basket.
Donated by: 2GXPressions
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This DVD bundles includes:
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