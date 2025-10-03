QRCA Eastern Canada Chapter

Hosted by

QRCA Eastern Canada Chapter

About this event

Best of Canada Symposium

400 Blvd. De Maisonneuve Ouest #1200

Montréal, QC H3A 1L4, Canada

In-Person (QRCA Member)
$150

Enjoy the full program with light breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included, at a discounted price for QRCA members.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

In-Person (Non-member)
$275

Enjoy the full program with light breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

Students
$75

Enjoy the full program with breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included, discounted for students in marketing/research.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

Remote viewing via Zoom (QRCA member)
$75

Live streaming and access to session recordings.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

Remote viewing via Zoom (Non-member)
$150

Live streaming and access to session recordings.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

Cocktail - Guest
$30

Ability for one person to join the group for the 5 à 7 (Cocktail hour at the venue from 5pm to 7pm). 2 drink tickets and snacks included.


No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!