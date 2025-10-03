Best of Canada Symposium

About this event
Enjoy the full program with light breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included, at a discounted price for QRCA members.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Enjoy the full program with light breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Enjoy the full program with breakfast, lunch, and cocktail hour included, discounted for students in marketing/research.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Live streaming and access to session recordings.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Live streaming and access to session recordings.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Ability for one person to join the group for the 5 à 7 (Cocktail hour at the venue from 5pm to 7pm). 2 drink tickets and snacks included.
No Refunds. Service charges are not mandatory - Select Other and 0$ to avoid paying for Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!