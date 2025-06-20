Bethel at Frontier Lodge 2025

Come spend Saturday with us, from 9am to 9pm for one flat price. Enjoy meals, water activities chapel and fellowship without sleeping at the camp.
Cabin name: Half Cabin,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Queen Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 1,
# of people: 1,
Bed type: Single Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 2,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Bunk Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: 4 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 4,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: 5 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 1,
# of people: 12,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 2,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 4,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 6,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 7,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 8,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 9,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 9.5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 10,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 11,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 12,
# of people: 10, (6 adults 4 kids)
Bed type: Bunk Beds, (2 bunks child size)
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 13,
# of people: 7,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: The Chalet
# of people: 3,
2 rooms: 1st with Queen size, 2nd with a single bed
Accommodations: 1 bathroom 1 Kitchenette
Cabin name: The Chalet
# of people: 18,
2 Rooms with: 4 bunk beds each with one that has a queen mattress on the bottom (9 people)
Accommodations: 3 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, laundry
Cabin name: Harpel Basement,
# of people: 12,
Two rooms: 1st with 2 Bunk Beds, 2nd with 4 Bunk Beds
Accommodations: 2 bathrooms in Harpel Basement
Cabin name: Harpel Upstairs,
# of people: 8,
4 rooms: 2 with Queen beds booked already, 2 with Bunk Beds available the 8th
Accommodations: 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room
Cabin name: Infirmary (Must allow access to first aid)
# of people: 4,
3 Bedrooms: 1st with Queen bed & 2nd and 3rd with a single bunk,
Accommodations: 2 bathrooms
