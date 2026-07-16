Église Communautaire Bethel Community Church

Hosted by

Église Communautaire Bethel Community Church

About this event

Bethel 2026 Retreat

1406 QC-141

Saint-Herménégilde, QC J0B 2W0, Canada

Day Pass
$50

Come spend Saturday with us, from 9am to 9pm for one flat price. Enjoy meals, water activities chapel and fellowship without sleeping at the camp.

Half Cabin
$100

Cabin name: Half Cabin,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Queen Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Motel 1
$100

Cabin name: Motel 1,
# of people: 1,
Bed type: Single Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Motel 2
$100

Cabin name: Motel 2,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Bunk Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Motel 3
$100

Cabin name: Motel 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: 4 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Motel 4
$100

Cabin name: Motel 4,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: 5 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Motel 5
$100

Cabin name: Motel 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 1
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 1,
# of people: 12,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 2
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 2,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 3
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 4
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 4,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 5
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 6
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 6,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)

Cabin 7
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 7,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Cabin 8
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 8,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Cabin 9
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 9,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Cabin 9.5
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 9.5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Bethel Guests Cabin 10
$130

Cabin name: Cabin 10,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Bethel Guests Cabin 11
$130

Cabin name: Cabin 11,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

Cabin 12
$100

Cabin name: Cabin 12,
# of people: 10, (6 adults 4 kids)
Bed type: Bunk Beds, (2 bunks child size)
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)

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