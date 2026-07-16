Bethel 2026 Retreat

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About this event
Come spend Saturday with us, from 9am to 9pm for one flat price. Enjoy meals, water activities chapel and fellowship without sleeping at the camp.
Cabin name: Half Cabin,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Queen Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 1,
# of people: 1,
Bed type: Single Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 2,
# of people: 2,
Bed type: Bunk Bed,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: 4 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 4,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: 5 Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Motel 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 1,
# of people: 12,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 2,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 3,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 4,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 6,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: KYBO (West near Dinning Hall)
Cabin name: Cabin 7,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 8,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 9,
# of people: 10,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 9.5,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 10,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 11,
# of people: 8,
Bed type: Bunk Beds,
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Cabin name: Cabin 12,
# of people: 10, (6 adults 4 kids)
Bed type: Bunk Beds, (2 bunks child size)
Bathroom: SITS (East near Harpel)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!