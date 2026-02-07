Beyond Beauty Art Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
One rectangular standard step cut natural emerald, measuring 15.61 x 13.57 × 9.10mm, approximate weight of 14.67ct., clarity is slightly included, type III, medium, very slightly grayish, very slightly bluish green colour, (GIA vslbG 5/3), cut is good.
STEVEN A. KNIGHT, GG, RMV, CJA-CAP
Registered Master Valuer 191298 Accredited Appraiser
Appraised at the total price of $21,136.65 CDN
Starting bid
The Mayan Palace, Mexico
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PFMC1Z2M2Yofv_w8Usn1h5INaD-P3Wl3/view?usp=drive_link
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodations
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Cortona Italy
https://drive.google.com/file/d/18WtrniVp31msSUOEcanBFlXgSYgtwpCU/view
Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.
The Accommodation
The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
”Put A Cross In COVID” is meant to inspire hope and victory in Jesus over the scare of a new virus.
Dimensions:
Artist's Bio:
Rhody Belo created a mixed medium masterpiece that was inspired during the pandemic In 2020.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A quiet portrait of grace emerging through layers of time, softness, and strength. Rooted in nature, she stands as both memory and renewal—where what once felt hidden now blooms with dignity. This is a reclamation of beauty, identity, and voice.
Print on watercolour paper from the original oil painting.
Dimensions:
18"x 24"
Artist's Bio:
Genni Selby studied Classical Animation at the world-renowned Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario. She spent nearly 25 years working in layout and storyboarding at Nelvana, one of North America’s leading animation studios, contributing to many beloved children’s television series. After retiring from the animation industry in 2014, Genni returned to her roots in fine art, dedicating herself to painting full-time. Inspired by the natural beauty and rural landscapes of Caledon, Ontario, her work reflects a deep love for realism and the quiet strength found in nature. In support of Fight4Freedom, Genni offers her artwork as a meaningful contribution to healing, justice, and restoration.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” — Psalm 119:105
Clothed in grace, she stands upon the Rock—unshaken above the raging sea, her gaze fixed on the One who calls her forward. In the final hour, she waits as both bride and witness, anchored in promise, fearless in the storm, and sustained by a love that will surely come.
Dimensions:
24" x 16"
Artist's Bio:
Aleksandra Homesin has held a deep passion for painting since childhood, returning to it as both a calling and an act of worship. Her art is an offering—an expression of gratitude and a vessel to reflect God’s beauty, truth, and glory. She finds harmony in the quiet solitude of creating, alongside a life shaped by work, care, and service—each space drawing her closer to the heart of the Creator. Through her paintings, Aleksandra seeks to capture sacred moments where creation points back to its Maker, revealing glimpses of divine wonder and eternal hope. Invited by a dear friend, she joins Fight4Freedom in using her art to support a mission of healing, justice, and restoration for those impacted by exploitation.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A moving reflection of balance—where light and shadow, chaos and peace, exist not in opposition, but in connection. Through shifting forms and motion, this piece reveals how harmony is not the absence of tension, but the presence of purpose within it. Even in a fractured world, balance can be restored—and we are part of that story.
Dimensions:
18" x 24"
Artists:
Mia Dellarco Mesa is a 15-year-old artist who expresses her creativity through digital, mixed media, and various forms of visual storytelling. She has been drawing since childhood and continues to explore different styles, using art as a way to communicate emotion, imagination, and meaning. Inspired by nature, music, and storytelling, Mia creates pieces that invite viewers to pause, reflect, and engage. Her work often explores themes of balance, identity, and perspective—capturing both light and shadow in thoughtful and creative ways. In support of Fight4Freedom’s mission to combat human trafficking through education, outreach, and survivor care, Mia offers her art as a voice for awareness, harmony, and hope.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
Soft light returns to places once dimmed, illuminating a story of quiet resilience and becoming. In every glow and shadow, she reclaims what was taken—her voice, her worth, her life. This is healing in motion, where light does not just reveal, but restores.
Dimensons:
6.67" x 10"
Artist's Bio:
Skye is a 30-year-old digital and traditional artist whose work reflects a journey of healing, identity, and restoration. With a background in graphic design and photography, she uses art as both expression and refuge—first as a means of escape, and now as a powerful tool for reclaiming her story. A survivor of human trafficking since childhood, Skye transforms lived experience into pieces that carry both vulnerability and strength. She finds joy in video games, music, and time spent outdoors, where creativity and peace often intersect. Through the continued support of Fight4Freedom, Skye shares her art as a testament to healing, using light, color, and emotion to speak hope into places once marked by darkness.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A glimpse into stillness—where vast landscapes invite the soul to pause, breathe, and remember what freedom feels like. Framed like a window, this moment reminds us that beyond every struggle lies space to heal, to rest, and to begin again. In the quiet, hope expands.
Dimensions:
TBD
Artist's Bio:
Rafael Ramirez is a photographer whose work is deeply inspired by the outdoors and the quiet beauty of untouched places and people. What began in Alberta as a way to share moments with his family in Mexico has grown into a meaningful creative pursuit rooted in exploration and reflection. Drawn to less-traveled paths, he captures the raw beauty, stillness, and depth found in nature—moments that invite both wonder and rest. For Rafael, photography is not only an adventure but also a way to reconnect with peace and perspective. In support of Fight4Freedom, he offers his work to honor the resilience of those who continue to fight for their freedom, using his lens to reflect hope, strength, and the beauty of endurance.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A powerful cascade of water pours endlessly over the edge, softened by mist and bathed in gentle light. The scene captures both movement and stillness—where strength meets serenity in a single breath. It’s a reminder of nature’s quiet resilience, flowing forward no matter what lies ahead.
Dimensions:
TBD
Artist's Bio:
Rafael Ramirez is a photographer whose work is deeply inspired by the outdoors and the quiet beauty of untouched places and people. What began in Alberta as a way to share moments with his family in Mexico has grown into a meaningful creative pursuit rooted in exploration and reflection. Drawn to less-traveled paths, he captures the raw beauty, stillness, and depth found in nature—moments that invite both wonder and rest. For Rafael, photography is not only an adventure but also a way to reconnect with peace and perspective. In support of Fight4Freedom, he offers his work to honor the resilience of those who continue to fight for their freedom, using his lens to reflect hope, strength, and the beauty of endurance.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A rugged landscape rises through mist and silence, where weathered stone and scattered snow tell stories of endurance. Beneath a quiet, cloud-covered sky, the mountain stands unmoved—steadfast through every season. In its stillness, there is a quiet strength, reminding us that resilience is often formed in the harshest places.
Dimensions:
TBD
Artist's Bio:
Rafael Ramirez is a photographer whose work is deeply inspired by the outdoors and the quiet beauty of untouched places and people. What began in Alberta as a way to share moments with his family in Mexico has grown into a meaningful creative pursuit rooted in exploration and reflection. Drawn to less-traveled paths, he captures the raw beauty, stillness, and depth found in nature—moments that invite both wonder and rest. For Rafael, photography is not only an adventure but also a way to reconnect with peace and perspective. In support of Fight4Freedom, he offers his work to honor the resilience of those who continue to fight for their freedom, using his lens to reflect hope, strength, and the beauty of endurance.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
This tranquil landscape draws the viewer into a moment of stillness, where glassy water reflects mist-draped peaks and the quiet weight of the surrounding mountains. A lone tree in the foreground stands resilient, offering a sense of grounding amid the vast, open space. The cool tones and soft atmosphere evoke calm and introspection, creating room for emotional renewal. It suggests that healing can emerge in solitude, where silence and nature make space for clarity and justice to take root.
Dimensions:
TBD
Artist's Bio:
Rafael Ramirez is a photographer whose work is deeply inspired by the outdoors and the quiet beauty of untouched places and people. What began in Alberta as a way to share moments with his family in Mexico has grown into a meaningful creative pursuit rooted in exploration and reflection. Drawn to less-traveled paths, he captures the raw beauty, stillness, and depth found in nature—moments that invite both wonder and rest. For Rafael, photography is not only an adventure but also a way to reconnect with peace and perspective. In support of Fight4Freedom, he offers his work to honor the resilience of those who continue to fight for their freedom, using his lens to reflect hope, strength, and the beauty of endurance.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A vibrant reminder that growth is possible in every season, this piece calls us to rise with courage right where we are. Rooted in resilience and hope, it speaks to the quiet strength it takes to flourish despite life’s challenges. In the journey toward healing and justice, it invites us to trust that even the hardest places can become ground for transformation.
Dimensions:
8" x10"
Artist's Bio:
Wai-Lam Liu has always carried a deep love for art, though it was once set aside due to cultural expectations around career paths. After embracing her faith at 25, she pursued a successful career in web and graphic design, where creativity became part of her professional life. Recently, she has rediscovered traditional art as a restorative practice—one that brings rest and renewal amid the rhythms of motherhood and life as a pastor’s wife.
Now exploring a variety of mediums while teaching her children, Wai-Lam is especially drawn to portrait work in pencil, where she captures both emotion and story. Her heart is rooted in seeing people walk in freedom, joy, and peace. Deeply aligned with Fight4Freedom’s mission, she hopes her art can be a source of encouragement and healing—helping others break free from what holds them back and step into fullness of life.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
Radiating joy and vibrant color, this piece is a bold declaration of hope rooted in unwavering truth. Amid life’s uncertainties, it serves as a reminder that goodness remains constant, inviting the viewer to rest in faith and gratitude. It reflects a deep assurance that healing and restoration are always within reach.
Dimensions:
8" x10"
Artist's Bio:
Wai-Lam Liu has always carried a deep love for art, though it was once set aside due to cultural expectations around career paths. After embracing her faith at 25, she pursued a successful career in web and graphic design, where creativity became part of her professional life. Recently, she has rediscovered traditional art as a restorative practice—one that brings rest and renewal amid the rhythms of motherhood and life as a pastor’s wife.
Now exploring a variety of mediums while teaching her children, Wai-Lam is especially drawn to portrait work in pencil, where she captures both emotion and story. Her heart is rooted in seeing people walk in freedom, joy, and peace. Deeply aligned with Fight4Freedom’s mission, she hopes her art can be a source of encouragement and healing—helping others break free from what holds them back and step into fullness of life.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
This oil painting evokes a quiet, powerful sense of remembrance, as the subject gently holds cempazúchitl—flowers deeply tied to memory, honor, and ancestral connection. Her gaze carries both softness and strength, embodying the resilience of those whose stories live on through generations. Rich textures and luminous color create a space where grief and beauty coexist, inviting reflection and healing. In the pursuit of justice, the piece becomes a tribute—reminding us that to remember is to honor, and to honor is to restore dignity.
Dimensions:
24" x 19"
Artist's Bio:
Diana is a Mexican artist whose work has been showcased in over 50 national and international exhibitions, spanning France, Venice, and the United States. Recognized for her artistic excellence, she has been honored as a Bicentennial Ambassador in Latin America and awarded first place in Rosso, Italy. Now based in Ontario, she is an active member of the Burlington Fine Arts community, continuing to expand her creative voice across cultures and audiences.
As a Christ follower, Diana is deeply moved to use her art as a means of advocacy and compassion. Her support of Fight4Freedom and the Beyond Beauty Art Gala reflects her heart to uplift and stand alongside women on their journey toward healing, dignity, and freedom.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
Caught mid-flight, this dynamic composition captures a fleeting moment of unity and motion as a flock rises together in quiet harmony. The soft, muted landscape contrasts with the crisp movement of wings, evoking both freedom and resilience. It reflects the beauty of collective strength—reminding us that healing and justice are often found in community and shared courage.
Dimensions:
20" x 30"
Artist's Bio:
Megan Gale is a wildlife photographer based in Ontario, Canada, whose work is rooted in a deep passion for the natural world. For Megan, photography is more than capturing images—it is a way to tell stories that inspire others to appreciate and protect wildlife and their habitats. Her images reflect both the delicate beauty and resilience found in nature.
While her work has traditionally supported wildlife conservation efforts, Megan is now expanding her artistic impact into broader philanthropic spaces. She is honored to support Fight4Freedom, using her art to contribute to the restoration and empowerment of women as they rebuild their lives with strength and dignity.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
An archival print that weaves memory, loss, and resilience into a quiet act of resistance. Through layered imagery, the work invites viewers to confront what has been broken—and to imagine what can still be restored. Signed by the artist, this piece stands as both witness and offering: a gesture toward healing through justice.
Dimensions:
17" x 22"
Artist's Bio:
Jacques Oulé (b. 1958, France) is a visual artist whose practice is rooted in a lifelong exploration of photography as both inquiry and expression. Raised in Aix-en-Provence and later based in Paris, he moved to Toronto in 1981, where his artistic voice continued to evolve.
Oulé approaches the camera not simply as a recording device, but as a means of engaging deeply with the world—questioning perception, meaning, and his relationship to the images he creates. His work often brings together layered visual narratives, inviting dialogue and reflection while amplifying the emotional and conceptual presence of each image.
His photographs have been exhibited across Canada and the United States, and featured in books, magazines, and newspapers. At the heart of his practice is a quiet yet enduring intention: to offer a helping hand through art—one that fosters connection, awareness, and the possibility of healing.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A richly textured abstract composition unfolds in layered strokes of green, yellow, lavender, and earth tones, evoking a landscape both imagined and deeply felt. Vertical lines cascade from the upper canvas like light filtering through foliage or rain, meeting a dense, horizontal expanse below that suggests water, reflection, or shifting ground. The thick application of paint creates a tactile surface, where movement and stillness coexist—inviting the viewer into a space of quiet contemplation, renewal, and emotional depth.
Dimensions:
30" x 36"
Artist's Bio:
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose work transforms personal experience into compelling visual expression. She graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Specialized Honours in Visual Arts. She lost her hearing at age three due to meningitis and later underwent left-brain surgery and three cochlear implant surgeries in her right ear. Wendy’s artistic practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, illustration, and digital art. Combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, she uses diverse methods to create layered, textured imagery in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy has developed a distinctive voice that bridges tradition and contemporary expression. Her art explores urban landscapes, green architecture, and breakthrough technologies, aiming to foster sustainable communities and support mental health. Her work functions as a visual thought experiment, creatively expanding on a wide range of concepts and references while mapping out forms of non-normative experiences and possibilities. Resilience and experimentation define her practice, transforming challenges into opportunities for creative exploration while engaging audiences and offering fresh perspectives in contemporary art.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
An energetic field of color and texture unfolds across the canvas, where layered strokes and fragments of pigment collide and merge in a vibrant, almost organic rhythm. Hints of greens, yellows, blues, and soft pinks suggest a living landscape in motion—like foliage, earth, and light dissolving into one another. The richly built surface invites close looking, revealing a dynamic interplay between chaos and harmony, where growth, transformation, and renewal quietly emerge.
Dimensions:
30" x 30"
Artist's Bio:
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose work transforms personal experience into compelling visual expression. She graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Specialized Honours in Visual Arts. She lost her hearing at age three due to meningitis and later underwent left-brain surgery and three cochlear implant surgeries in her right ear. Wendy’s artistic practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, illustration, and digital art. Combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, she uses diverse methods to create layered, textured imagery in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy has developed a distinctive voice that bridges tradition and contemporary expression. Her art explores urban landscapes, green architecture, and breakthrough technologies, aiming to foster sustainable communities and support mental health. Her work functions as a visual thought experiment, creatively expanding on a wide range of concepts and references while mapping out forms of non-normative experiences and possibilities. Resilience and experimentation define her practice, transforming challenges into opportunities for creative exploration while engaging audiences and offering fresh perspectives in contemporary art.
Starting bid
Artwork Statement:
A serene landscape captures towering red rock formations rising above a calm river, their presence mirrored softly in the still water below. Framed by delicate trees and muted earth tones, the scene evokes a sense of stillness and timelessness—where nature stands steady, and reflection becomes both literal and contemplative. The work invites viewers into a peaceful pause, where memory, place, and quiet resilience meet.
Dimensions:
TBA
Artist's Bio:
Anonymous
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!