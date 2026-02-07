Beyond Beauty Art Gala Silent Auction

Artwork Statement:

An archival print that weaves memory, loss, and resilience into a quiet act of resistance. Through layered imagery, the work invites viewers to confront what has been broken—and to imagine what can still be restored. Signed by the artist, this piece stands as both witness and offering: a gesture toward healing through justice.





Dimensions:

17" x 22"





Artist's Bio:

Jacques Oulé (b. 1958, France) is a visual artist whose practice is rooted in a lifelong exploration of photography as both inquiry and expression. Raised in Aix-en-Provence and later based in Paris, he moved to Toronto in 1981, where his artistic voice continued to evolve.

Oulé approaches the camera not simply as a recording device, but as a means of engaging deeply with the world—questioning perception, meaning, and his relationship to the images he creates. His work often brings together layered visual narratives, inviting dialogue and reflection while amplifying the emotional and conceptual presence of each image.

His photographs have been exhibited across Canada and the United States, and featured in books, magazines, and newspapers. At the heart of his practice is a quiet yet enduring intention: to offer a helping hand through art—one that fosters connection, awareness, and the possibility of healing.