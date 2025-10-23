Beyond Followers : Building Meaningful connection in Digital World

Hosted by
About this event
7007 Nicol Building, Ottawa, ON K1S 5B6, Canada
Exclusive for active JCI Ottawa members and partners supporting the mission of empowering young leaders through impactful connections. Join as a representative of our community to share experiences, mentor emerging professionals, and help build bridges between academia and industry.
* Pre-registration required for headcount and seating.*
Designed for entrepreneurs, startup founders, and business professionals who believe in building authentic networks that drive collaboration and growth. This event connects you directly with Carleton students, innovators, and JCI Ottawa members — fostering partnerships that go beyond digital connections.
* Invitation-based entry — registration required.*
This ticket is open to Carleton University students and young professionals eager to learn, connect, and grow. Join an evening of inspiring talks and meaningful conversations with industry leaders and entrepreneurs. A great opportunity to expand your network and gain real-world insights beyond the classroom.
* Free admission — limited seats available.*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!