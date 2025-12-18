BEYOND THE SLOPES : Movie Night

Hosted by
About this event
January 17th, 7:00 PM.
Non assigned seats, first come first served
For students or youth under 17 y-o.
You will be asked to present a student iD at the door.
January 17th, 7:00 PM.
Non assigned seats, first come first served
A little extra in solidarity to Sima Festival, to help the event remaining accessible to all! :)
January 17th, 7:00 PM.
Non assigned seats, first come first served
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!