Bez Kept Secrets Silent Auction

Michael Bornman — Cyanotype Prints from Black & White Film Negatives on Watercolour Paper

Inspired by a poem by Matt Pierrot





A constellation of moments unfolds in deep blue — musicians mid-performance, gestures caught in time, light suspended against darkness. In Foreword, Michael Bornman gathers fragments of experience and arranges them into a visual rhythm, where each image feels both complete and part of something larger.





Rendered as cyanotype prints from black and white film negatives, the work carries an archival quality, echoing memory, documentation, and the passage of time. The repetition and variation across the grid suggest a story told in glimpses — a beginning that is less about a single moment, and more about a collection of them.





Created in response to Matt Pierrot’s poem, this piece reflects the idea of a prelude — the scenes, sounds, and connections that come before and shape what follows. It invites the viewer to pause within these fragments and consider the quiet significance of each one.

Michael Bornman’s practice embraces curiosity and instinct, guided by a willingness to say yes and see what unfolds. His approach brings a sense of openness to the work, where process and outcome meet in unexpected and compelling ways.