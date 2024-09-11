Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colchester East Hants
eventClosed
2nd Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala Presented by Classic Rentals
16 Hub Centre Dr
Upper Onslow, NS B6L 0E2, Canada
addExtraDonation
$
Gala Ticket
CA$75
The purchase of one ticket, is for one guest only.
The purchase of one ticket, is for one guest only.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Gala Ticket- Table (6 guests)
CA$450
groupTicketCaption
Purchase a table and receive a charitable receipt for your business.
Purchase a table and receive a charitable receipt for your business.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout