eventClosed

2nd Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala Presented by Classic Rentals

16 Hub Centre Dr

Upper Onslow, NS B6L 0E2, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Gala Ticket
CA$75
The purchase of one ticket, is for one guest only.
Gala Ticket- Table (6 guests)
CA$450
groupTicketCaption
Purchase a table and receive a charitable receipt for your business.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing