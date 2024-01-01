55 Moon Pass: together we can create change

C H A N G E

55 carries a message of change and spiritual growth.





If you are a regular at our gatherings then this one is for you!!





Alone we can make a difference, together we can create change.





This is my intention this winter. To create a vibrant community focused on healing at 441 Rubidge Street in Peterborough. All ticket sales are donations to Right to Heal PTBOs mission to move our community beyond recovery towards wellness.





Led by her heart, Big Mama's mission has always been to connect the disconnected. She has been fighting to bring healing to our community for over 20 years. All that she has been envisioning for our beautiful community is about to come to fruition right before our eyes in 2024 at Right to Heal PTBO and you can be part of helping that happen, by investing in yourself.





Every dollar of these tickets go towards supporting the day to day costs of running a wellness center so it is accessible to those who can not afford to pay.





This $55 Moon pass is called “together we can create change” and when you purchase it it will give you access to 3 Moon gatherings a month.





“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” Socrates.





Hope to see you soon!





Each Cycle there will be:





New Moon Womens circle

Waxing Moon Family circle

Full Moon Womens circle

Waning Moon Self Care circle





With 2 additional Moon/astrological circles that will change each cycle run by me!





Other events that you can use time slots towards ($20 value per slot):





In collaboration;

✨Breath work

✨Meditation

✨Sound Healing

✨Yoga

✨Herbalism

✨Ayurveda

✨and more





Being an active part of a community that allows us to feel seen is truly an invaluable feeling. When we feel seen and connected as humans, our healing expands.