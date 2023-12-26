MBA Games 50-50 Raffle: Supporting Mental Health

Greetings,





Get ready for an exciting opportunity to make a difference and win big! As proud participants in the MBA Games, we are thrilled to introduce 50-50 raffle game in support of a cause close to our hearts—the Canadian Mental Health Association.





Why Participate?

By buying a ticket for our 50-50 raffle, not only do you stand a chance to win an impressive 50% of the total pool, but you also contribute to the well-being of our community. Mental health is a vital aspect of overall wellness, and together, we can make a positive impact.





How it Works:

Purchase your raffle tickets to enter the draw.

Winner would be announced on 26th Dec 2023 and the winner takes home 50% of the total funds raised.

The remaining 50% goes directly to the Canadian Mental Health Association to support their invaluable initiatives.





Your Contribution Matters: Every ticket you purchase is a step towards supporting mental health awareness and resources. Join us in making a positive impact and creating a brighter future for individuals facing mental health challenges. Share this opportunity with friends, family, and colleagues, and let's come together to champion mental health!





Together, let's make a difference—because every ticket counts!





Regards,

McGill - MBA Games