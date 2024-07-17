Swamp Fest 2024

Admission for events on Willow Island, Saturday, August 31, 2024. Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 12 get in free, accompanied by a guardian. ***UPDATE AS OF AUGUST 13: Please Note, we have made some schedule shifts on Willow Island - to work with the newly scheduled Sweet Escape festival (also occurring in Wascana Park). We will now have more music on Sunday, rather than on Saturday, as originally planned. As a result, we have shifted Day Pass prices for Willow Island (Saturday - 40$ Sunday - 50$). Anyone who previously purchased a Saturday Pass will be reimbursed! Thank you for your understanding!

