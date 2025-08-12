Hosted by

BGC Greater Saint John

About this event

Add a donation for BGC Greater Saint John

$

Sales closed

BGC Greater Saint John - Howl-O-Ween Hysteria

Market Square

Saint John, NB E2L, Canada

General Admission - 6:00pm - The Castaway Chaos Trail
$20

6:00pm Timeslot for the Castaway Chaos trail (Suitable for those ages 11 and under or adults who are scare sensitive, sensory sensitive).

General Admission - 7:00pm - The Castaway Chaos Trail
$20

7:00pm Timeslot for the Castaway Chaos trail (Suitable for those ages 11 and under or adults who are scare sensitive, sensory sensitive).

General Admission - 8:00pm - The Castaway Chaos Trail
$20

8:00pm Timeslot for the Castaway Chaos trail (Suitable for those ages 11 and under or adults who are scare sensitive, sensory issues).

General Admission - 6:00pm - Trail of Terror
$20

6:00pm Timeslot for the Trail of Terror (Suitable for those ages 12+ & Adults, Thrill Seekers, lunatics, horror enthusiasts).

General Admission - 7:00pm - Trail of Terror
$20

7:00pm Timeslot for the Trail of Terror (Suitable for those ages 12+ & Adults, Thrill Seekers, lunatics, horror enthusiasts).

General Admission - 8:00pm - Trail of Terror
$20

8:00pm Timeslot for the Trail of Terror (Suitable for those ages 12+ & Adults, Thrill Seekers, lunatics, horror enthusiasts).

General Admission - 9:00pm - Trail of Terror
$20

8:00pm Timeslot for the Trail of Terror (Suitable for those ages 12+ & Adults, Thrill Seekers, lunatics, horror enthusiasts).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!