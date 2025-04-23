form_archived

BGC South Vancouver Island's Turn the Town Green T-Shirt Sales

Youth XS item
Youth XS
CA$15
BGC Club Day is coming up on June 6th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 6th for green shirt day.
Youth Small item
Youth Small
CA$15
Youth Medium item
Youth Medium
CA$15
Youth Large item
Youth Large
CA$15
Youth XL item
Youth XL
CA$15
Adult Small item
Adult Small
CA$15
Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
CA$15
Adult Large item
Adult Large
CA$15
Adult XL item
Adult XL
CA$15
Adult 2XL item
Adult 2XL
CA$15
Adult 3XL item
Adult 3XL
CA$15
Adult 4XL item
Adult 4XL
CA$15
