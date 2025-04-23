BGC South Vancouver Island's Turn the Town Green T-Shirt Sales
Youth XS
CA$15
BGC Club Day is coming up on June 6th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 6th for green shirt day.
Youth Small
CA$15
Youth Medium
CA$15
Youth Large
CA$15
Youth XL
CA$15
Adult Small
CA$15
Adult Medium
CA$15
Adult Large
CA$15
Adult XL
CA$15
Adult 2XL
CA$15
Adult 3XL
CA$15
Adult 4XL
CA$15
