BGC South Vancouver Island

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BGC South Vancouver Island

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BGC South Vancouver Island's Turn the Town Green T-Shirt Sales 2026

Youth XS item
Youth XS
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Youth Small item
Youth Small
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Youth Medium item
Youth Medium
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Youth Large item
Youth Large
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Youth XL item
Youth XL
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult Small item
Adult Small
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult Large item
Adult Large
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult XL item
Adult XL
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult 2XL item
Adult 2XL
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult 3XL item
Adult 3XL
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

Adult 4XL item
Adult 4XL
$15

BGC Club Day is coming up on June 5th and we are turning the town green in honour of the work our Clubs do locally and from coast to coast as a National Organization 600 strong! We have green BGC t-shirts in kids, youth and adult sizes for sale to wear at Club on Friday, June 5th for green shirt day.

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