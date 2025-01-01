Hosted by

Boomer’s Haven - Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Foundation

BHARS 12 Days of Christmas Online Silent Auction

Wooden Snowman Set
$15

Starting bid

Wooden snowman with lights

Tree with pet silhouettes

Christmas stocking holder 

Retails for $60 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas


Cat Christmas Set
$10

Starting bid

Christmas cat sign

Two ceramic cat dishes 

Pet’s print ceramic ornament

Tree with pet silhouettes

Retails for $52 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas


Dog Christmas Set
$10

Starting bid

Dog Christmas canvas artwork 

Dog potty bells 

Ceramic treat jar

Ceramic food dish 

Retails for $40 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas


Dog Frame & Sign Set
$10

Starting bid

Reversible dog/cat sign 

Dog bone picture frame

Human & dog sock set size small/medium

Mug and pet bowl set

Retails for $37 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas


Pachamama Soul Cafe Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Pachamama Soul Cafe $50 Gift Certificate

Donated by Pachamama Soul Cafe www.pachamamasoulyyc.ca 

Conceived with the aim of holistic nourishment, Pachamama Soul Flavour Emporium prioritizes sustainability and joy in all our endeavors. We’ve grown into a beloved community space, known for exceptional coffee, eclectic comfort food, and creative beverages.


Bobs Women's Yacht Shoes
$15

Starting bid

Bobs® Highlights 2.0 - Yacht Master Slip On

Womens size 9


Get a nautical look with classic comfort in the SKECHERS BOBS Highlights 2.0 - Yacht Master shoe.

Soft woven canvas fabric upper in a slip on casual comfort wedge platform espadrille alpargata with Memory Foam insole and stitching detail.

New in original box and packaging.


• Soft canvas fabric upper

• Slip on casual comfort wedge platform espadrille alpargata design

• Soft solid colored canvas for classic look

• Stitching accents

• Tucked toe pleat front

• Diagonal stitched seam detail on front panel

• Side and heel BOBS logo tags

• Heel panel fabric overlay

• Top elastic fabric panel

• Nautical style laced side detail with metal eyelets

• Cinch-able collar with metal slide lock

• Soft fabric shoe lining

• Memory Foam topped cushioned comfort insole

• Shock absorbing low profile midsole

• Woven natural material espadrille trim on midsole sides

• Flexible rubber traction outsole

• 1½ inch wedge heel height


BOBS® helps make a difference for animals & kids

Value: $75.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski


Majestic Holographic Tiger Art
$10

Starting bid

Majestic holographic Tiger Art 

3D Lenticular Stereoscopic (25½ x 17½ inch) framed


"Moving" images of tigers integrated into one scene.

Lenticular Pictures are images with the illusion of depth. The image appears to be either animated or in 3D (not a flat image, but appears to pop in or out of the picture). When flipping the image slightly from side to side, the image appears to "move" or change. 

The image is printed to give a stereoscopic effect. It has a smaller viewing angle so each eye is tricked into thinking the image is 3-dimensional without using any special 3D viewing glasses.

New in original packaging.


Value: $50.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski


Limited Edition Disney Beauty and the Beast Candle
$15

Starting bid

Limited Edition Disney© Beauty and the Beast - Charmed Aroma Candle  with a Sterling Silver 925 mystery necklace inside


This jewelry candle makes a great gift idea for any Beauty and the Beast fan!

New in original box and packaging.


• Reveal a sold 925 Sterling Silver, Disney© Beauty and the Beast necklace inside this scented candle. • Keep this beautiful Belle jar as a collective piece.

• Scent: enchanted rose petals beautifully intertwine with warm vanilla bean capturing a truly lovely scent.

• Beauty and the Beast on one side of the glass jar and an enchanting red rose on the other.

• Candle Size: 8 oz


Value: $70.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski


Christmas Wreath
$10

Starting bid

Christmas Wreath - Modern festive look is perfect for your door or mantle.

Blue, silver and gold - approx. 15 inches

Value is $60 - Lovingly made and donated by an Anonymous Supporter


Dog Thunder Shirt & Collar
$20

Starting bid

Pawticular - dog set includes:

~ Thunder Shirt Sport large - helping dogs with anxiety

~ Max & Molly Gotcha Dog Collar large - smart ID that works with a lost and found app

Value $104 - donated by Particular Pet Supply www.pawticular.ca 


Dog Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Dog Gift Basket

This gift basket is perfect for your playful dog! It includes:

• a microfiber dog drying mat and towel with hand pockets

• Miller’s Forge large dog nail clippers

• a treat launcher

• a portable water dispenser

• an Ace2Ace pet hair removal brush

• a Jump! tri-frisbee dog toy

• a Petsmart Charity Toy

• a set of 4 balls

• a roll of poop bags and a container to attach to the leash

• a pair of socks for you!

Value: $170 - Donated by Daisy’s Dogs and Cats


https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr

About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and

off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are

most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly

trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the

owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially

Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping

reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring

and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all

new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to

meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement

methods and fear free, non-aversive tools

Pampered Cat Package
$20

Starting bid

Pampered Cat Package contains:

~ Velvety Soft Microfibre Bed

~ Hypoallergenic Wipes

~ Cat Nail Clippers

~ Scratch Board

~ Tilted/Elevated Cat Dish

~ 2 Temptations Purrrr-ee Pouches

~ Megabuck Temptations Treats

~ 3 Iams Perfect Portions Food

~ Lazy Kitten Gourmet Salmon Treats

~ Woodlands Critters Catnip Toys

~ Catstages Treat Tumbler

~ 4 Assorted Cat Toys

Value $92 - Donated by Michelle Ible


Pampered Pooch Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pampered Pooch Basket contains:

~ Norway Pet Towel (with BacLock and OEKO-TEX) (convenient, built-in pockets for holding and drying your pet)

~ Norwex 2-in-1 Dry Shampoo & Conditioner

~ Norway Dog Deodorizer Spray

~ Dog Toys

Value $124 - donated by Michelle Ible


Norwex Cleaning Package
$20

Starting bid

Norwex Cleaning Package contains:

~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Dusting Mitt

~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Window Cloth

~ Bamboo Microfibre with BacLock Multi-Purpose Cloth 

Value $90 - donated by Michelle Ible


Baby Basket
$30

Starting bid

Baby Basket contains:

~ Framed Artwork

~ Reusable Blanket

~ Fuzzy Baby Blanket

~ Diapers

~ Wipes

~ Baby Hangers

~ Bunny Toy

~ Board Book

~ Bibs (3pk)

~ Rainbow Stacker

~ Soothers

~ Live Clean Baby Wash & Lotion

Value $143 - donated by Michelle Ible


Custom Made Gem Bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Custom made Gem Bracelet from Good Spirit Wellness Expires December 31, 2026

Value $40 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==


Interactive Magnetic Sculpture
$10

Starting bid

Equilique System Balancing, Magnetic Interactive Sculpture from John Perry, pre-owned, original value $60 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca 


Please support them by donating: they are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters


Sterling Silver Necklace & Earrings + $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Sterling Silver Necklace and Earrings Set, pre-owned, original value $50 + $25 Gift Card for 17th Ave Thrift - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca 

Please support them by donating; they are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters.


Lululemon xMadhappy Swift Speed Tights
$30

Starting bid

Lululemon x Madhappy Swift Speed Tights 25" size 12, pre-owned, never worn, 

original value $138 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmouski


Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection
$40

Starting bid

Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection, including 2 Animator Dolls NIB,                         estimated value $400 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski


Art Deco Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Art Deco Bracelet Copper & White  

Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper


Nativity Shelf Sitter
$5

Starting bid

Nativity Shelf Sitter, manger

Handcrafted from laser-cut wood and hand-painted - this festive decoration will bring religious cheer to your room.

Value $30 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com


Dog Leash Holder - Unleash Adventure
$10

Starting bid

Dog Leash Holder - Unleash Adventure

Designed for pet lovers who want a thoughtful and functional decor piece in their entryway, hallway or mudroom. Beautifully crafted with a smooth, high-quality finish, laser-engraved paws, and bold 3D lettering on durable wood, 8” H x 11” W

Value $45 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com


Dog Leash Holder - You Had Me At Woof
$10

Starting bid

Dog Leash Holder - You Had Me At Woof

Designed for pet lovers who want a thoughtful and functional decor piece in their entryway, hallway or mudroom. Beautifully crafted with a smooth, high-quality finish, laser-engraved paws, and bold 3D lettering on durable wood, 8” H x 11” W

Value $45 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com


Hotshop 5 Class Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Hotshop - Hot Yoga, Spin, Barre 5 Class Gift Card

Hot Yoga, Spin, Barre: choose any class type or mix & match across all three. Redeemable at any Hotshop location across Calgary.

Value $130 - donated by Hotshop www.hot-shop.ca 


Roni's Kitchen - 1 Online Vegan Cooking Class #1
$10

Starting bid

Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #1

Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more. 

Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com 


Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid


Roni's Kitchen - 1 Online Vegan Cooking Class #2
$10

Starting bid

Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #2

Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more. 

Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com 


Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid


Roni's Kitchen - 1 Online Vegan Cooking Class #3
$10

Starting bid

Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #3

Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more. 

Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com 


Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid


Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package
$20

Starting bid

Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package - includes:

~ One - 60 minute Pet Loss Grief Coaching Session on Zoom

~ Pet Loss Grief Journal & Doodle Prompts booklet

~ 2 - Unlined Journals

~ Ballpoint pen

~ 12 pack assorted colour gel pens

~ Candle holder with battery-operated votive

Expires August 1, 2026

Value $100 - donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca 

Willow’s Skin & Laser Bar $250 Gift Certificate for Laser
$50

Starting bid

Willow’s Skin & Laser Bar $250 Gift Certificate for laser treatment 

Laser hair reduction will leave you with smoother skin and free of unwanted hair. Rhiannon provides results-driven treatments tailored to your needs. Located in Cochrane, AB Expires July 18, 2030

Value $250 - donated by Willow’s Skin & Laser Bar www.willowsskinandlaserbar.com 


Silver Sparrow Massage
$25

Starting bid

Silver Sparrow Massage 

(Airdrie AB)

90 Minute Massage


• 90-minute massage treatment. 

• Using a healing blend of traditional Swedish massage and Lomi Lomi techniques which mimic the movements of waves. 

• This pairing is tailored to relieve stress, increase circulation, decrease inflammation and target client problem areas.

• Add Myofascial Cupping or Hot Jade Stones to your massage at no extra cost.


https://www.silversparrowmassage.com/

Value: $125 - donated by Silver Sparrow Massage 


JBK Garden Collection: Pink Enamel & Crystal Floral Brooch
$20

Starting bid

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pink Enamel & Crystal Floral Brooch

This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.


Jewelry Description: A bold, gold-toned floral brooch featuring delicate pink enamel work on the petals and a striking center of burgundy and clear crystals. This colourful piece captures Mrs. Kennedy's adventurous taste in accessories.


Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).

Value $95 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr


Himalayan Salt Lamp + 20% off Silver Cove
$5

Starting bid

Himalayan Salt Lamp + 20% off Silver Cove

Himalayan Salt lamps are believed to offer many different kinds of health and metaphysical benefits, including increased flow of oxygen to the brain and helping to eliminate allergens, mold and bacteria from the air. Cord and bulb included. Approx. 8” tall 

Value $25 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net 


LEGO and Games Package
$20

Starting bid

LEGO and Games Package

This package includes:

~ 2 - Lego Classic 213-piece Creative Suitcase 

~ LEGO Creator 153-piece 3-in-1set 

~ Scoot Home game 

~ Snakes & Ladders game

~ Chinese Checkers game

~ Super Mario Checkers game

Value $100 - donated by Louise McClellan


$25

Starting bid

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Dazzling Chandelier Drop Earrings

This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.


Jewelry Description: Striking silver-toned earrings featuring cascading clusters of marquise and round brilliant-cut crystals. This formal design mimics the statement drop earrings favoured by Mrs. Kennedy for evening events.


Condition: Mint/Excellent, for pierced ears. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA). 

Value $120 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr


The Ultimate Whiskey Smoker Kit
$15

Starting bid

The Ultimate Whiskey Smoker Kit

Bring the luxury cocktail lounge home! This Complete Smoker Kit instantly infuses your whiskey, bourbon, and even food with rich, captivating smoky flavour. It includes a torch, 6 distinct wood chip flavours, 2 glasses, and ice molds. It's the perfect gift for the enthusiast or a sophisticated addition to your own bar. Elevate your experience this holiday season. NO Alcohol included. (box is damaged, but contents are in perfect condition)

Value $70 - donated by Desiree Dupin


Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #1
$20

Starting bid

Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #1

This luxurious head, hair and scalp treatment will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated! This 60-minute service includes: 

~ Consultation and scalp analysis

~ Invigorating scalp scrub

~ Deep shampoo and conditioning

~ Hair mask and luxury hair oil

~ Head, neck and scalp massage

~ Luxury hair softening steam

~ Shoulder, arm and hand massage

Located on 1st Street West, Cochrane, Alberta

Value $110 - donated by Lottie Loves Beauty www.lottielovesbeauty.ca


Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #2
$20

Starting bid

Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #2

This luxurious head, hair and scalp treatment will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated! This 60-minute service includes: 

~ Consultation and scalp analysis

~ Invigorating scalp scrub

~ Deep shampoo and conditioning

~ Hair mask and luxury hair oil

~ Head, neck and scalp massage

~ Luxury hair softening steam

~ Shoulder, arm and hand massage

Located on 1st Street West, Cochrane, Alberta

Value $110 - donated by Lottie Loves Beauty www.lottielovesbeauty.ca


Dog Gone Art Photography GIFT VOUCHER
$85

Starting bid

Dog Gone Art Photography GIFT VOUCHER

PACKAGE INCLUDES

~ The Photography Session: a 60-90 minute photo session for up to two dogs from the same household, outdoors on location or in our Calgary-based studio,

~ The Big Reveal: a purchase appointment in the comfort of your home or at an agreed location,

~ Product: a 5in X 7in print of your choice, a $100 print credit to put towards wall art and

~ Digitals: the matching digital image for printing or sharing on your socials

Expires July 2026

VALUED AT $425 - donated by Dog Gone Art Photography www.doggoneart.ca


Soapstone Carving + 20% off at Silver Cove
$5

Starting bid

Soapstone Carving + 20% off at Silver Cove

Soapstone family of 4 sculpture, hand-crafted in Kenya. Soapstone known to help with: Calming Energy, Habit Breaking, Positivity, Changing Times and helps to stimulate the Root Chakra. Approx. 8” tall

Value $20 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net 


Royal Tyrrell Museum - One Day Family Pass
$10

Starting bid

Royal Tyrrell Museum - One Day Family Pass 

Spend a memorable day at Canada’s only museum dedicated to the study of ancient life. Explore the rugged badlands, Alberta’s rich fossil heritage and one of the world’s largest collections of dinosaurs! This pass entitles the holder to One-time admission for 1or 2 adults and their children ages 7-17 (maximum group size 8). Expires December 31, 2027

Value $50 - donated by Royal Tyrrell Museum www.tyrrellmuseum.com 


The Cozy Convertible Quillow
$20

Starting bid

The Cozy Convertible Quillow

The ultimate two-in-one gift! This handmade Quillow effortlessly converts from a decorative pillow into a soft, cozy blanket. Made with one side of plush fleece and the other of high-quality, heavier cotton, it's perfect for movie nights, travel, dorm rooms, or keeping a loved one warm. Bonus: It includes a built-in foot pocket to keep those toes tucked in!

Size: Pillow 14”x14” Blanket 45”x58”

Value $100 - donated by Noha Hage


Two Rivers Distillery - Tasting and Tour for 4
$20

Starting bid

Two Rivers Distillery - Tasting and Tour for 4

Taste and learn about Two Rivers Distillery’s sustainable approach to award-winning crafted spirits, and the history that goes back to 1915 that inspires their hard work.

Value $100 - donated by Two Rivers Distillery www.tworiversdistillery.com 


Two Rivers Distillery Crafted Spirits, Distinct Flavours, 

Locally Sourced Ingredients fused with Glacial Fed Waters of the Bow and Elbow Rivers. 


WinSport Family Full Day Winter Tickets Standard Access
$40

Starting bid

WinSport Family Full Day Winter Tickets Standard Access

Treat your family to a full day of skiing or snowboarding at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park! This ticket covers 2 adults and up to 3 children for standard access to the main hill, lifts, and carpets. It's the perfect winter memory maker!


Important: Valid until March 29, 2026. Blackout Dates apply: December 25, 2025 – January 11, 2026. 

Value $184 - donated by WinSport www.winsport.ca 


$20

Starting bid

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Elegant Crystal Swirl Brooch

This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.


Jewelry Description: An elegant, silver-toned swirl brooch completely paved with brilliant-cut clear crystals. This classic design reflects Mrs. Kennedy's sophisticated style. The reverse is signed JBK.


Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).

Value $90 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr


$25

Starting bid

Studio Bell - One Annual Family Membership to the National Music Centre

Enjoy one year-round admission to Studio Bell for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 3-18), including guided tours, plus significant discounts on NMC concerts, events, summer camps, and retail. Also includes early access to ticket booking and special members-only programs. Must be redeemed before December 31st, 2026.


Value $115.50 - donated by National Music Centre www.studiobell.ca 


Dry Bar - by Designs by Gary and Aaron
$100

Starting bid

Dry Bar - by Designs by Gary and Aaron

A beautifully hand-crafted piece, from a Calgary-based business, detailed with: 

~ Metal picture frame to allow for dimmable back lighting

~ Fabricated custom metal legs

~ Hanging floating shelves and wine glass holders

https://www.instagram.com/designs.by.gary.and.aaron?igsh=dzA3emYwYTF4dmFn

Value $450 - donated by Designs by Gary and Aaron


KVIDIO High-Fidelity Wireless Headphones
$10

Starting bid

KVIDIO High-Fidelity Wireless Headphones

Experience your music like it's live! These KVIDIO Bluetooth Headphones feature dual 40mm drivers for a concert-hall sound and crystal-clear calls. Designed for ultimate comfort with soft memory foam and a lightweight, foldable frame. With an amazing 65 hours of playtime (plus a wired option), they are perfect for students, travellers, and home audio enthusiasts.

Value $50 - donated by Janice ter Borg


Amethyst Cathedral + 20% off at Silver Cove
$10

Starting bid

Amethyst Cathedral + 20% off at Silver Cove

Amethyst is treasured for its calming and protective energy. It promotes spiritual growth, aids emotional balance by soothing anxiety, and clears the mind. The cathedral shape enhances and radiates these natural energies, making it an ideal tool for meditation and mindfulness. Approx. 4 ¼” tall

Value $56 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net


Calaway Park - 4 One-Day Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Calaway Park - 4 One-Day Tickets 

4 One-Day Tickets for the 2026 season. Expires October 12, 2026

Each one-day ticket includes admission for the day, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.

Value $223.80 (+GST) - donated by Calaway Park www.calawaypark.com


“Eyes on the Prize” - Great Grey Owl Photograph
$20

Starting bid

“Eyes on the Prize” - Great Grey Owl Photograph

This stunning framed Great Grey Owl photograph was captured right here in Alberta by a passionate and patient wildlife photographer, Anne Auclair Moe. 

Frame size - 14 ½ wide x 10 ½ tall

Value $100 - donated by Anne Auclair Moe https://www.instagram.com/auclair_wildclicks?igsh=M3l3OXVrYXVwYnlo


