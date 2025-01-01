BHARS 12 Days of Christmas Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Wooden snowman with lights
Tree with pet silhouettes
Christmas stocking holder
Retails for $60 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Starting bid
Christmas cat sign
Two ceramic cat dishes
Pet’s print ceramic ornament
Tree with pet silhouettes
Retails for $52 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Starting bid
Dog Christmas canvas artwork
Dog potty bells
Ceramic treat jar
Ceramic food dish
Retails for $40 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Starting bid
Reversible dog/cat sign
Dog bone picture frame
Human & dog sock set size small/medium
Mug and pet bowl set
Retails for $37 - Donated by Laryssa and Mary Balabas
Starting bid
Pachamama Soul Cafe $50 Gift Certificate
Donated by Pachamama Soul Cafe www.pachamamasoulyyc.ca
Conceived with the aim of holistic nourishment, Pachamama Soul Flavour Emporium prioritizes sustainability and joy in all our endeavors. We’ve grown into a beloved community space, known for exceptional coffee, eclectic comfort food, and creative beverages.
Starting bid
Bobs® Highlights 2.0 - Yacht Master Slip On
Womens size 9
Get a nautical look with classic comfort in the SKECHERS BOBS Highlights 2.0 - Yacht Master shoe.
Soft woven canvas fabric upper in a slip on casual comfort wedge platform espadrille alpargata with Memory Foam insole and stitching detail.
New in original box and packaging.
• Soft canvas fabric upper
• Slip on casual comfort wedge platform espadrille alpargata design
• Soft solid colored canvas for classic look
• Stitching accents
• Tucked toe pleat front
• Diagonal stitched seam detail on front panel
• Side and heel BOBS logo tags
• Heel panel fabric overlay
• Top elastic fabric panel
• Nautical style laced side detail with metal eyelets
• Cinch-able collar with metal slide lock
• Soft fabric shoe lining
• Memory Foam topped cushioned comfort insole
• Shock absorbing low profile midsole
• Woven natural material espadrille trim on midsole sides
• Flexible rubber traction outsole
• 1½ inch wedge heel height
BOBS® helps make a difference for animals & kids
Value: $75.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Starting bid
Majestic holographic Tiger Art
3D Lenticular Stereoscopic (25½ x 17½ inch) framed
"Moving" images of tigers integrated into one scene.
Lenticular Pictures are images with the illusion of depth. The image appears to be either animated or in 3D (not a flat image, but appears to pop in or out of the picture). When flipping the image slightly from side to side, the image appears to "move" or change.
The image is printed to give a stereoscopic effect. It has a smaller viewing angle so each eye is tricked into thinking the image is 3-dimensional without using any special 3D viewing glasses.
New in original packaging.
Value: $50.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Starting bid
Limited Edition Disney© Beauty and the Beast - Charmed Aroma Candle with a Sterling Silver 925 mystery necklace inside
This jewelry candle makes a great gift idea for any Beauty and the Beast fan!
New in original box and packaging.
• Reveal a sold 925 Sterling Silver, Disney© Beauty and the Beast necklace inside this scented candle. • Keep this beautiful Belle jar as a collective piece.
• Scent: enchanted rose petals beautifully intertwine with warm vanilla bean capturing a truly lovely scent.
• Beauty and the Beast on one side of the glass jar and an enchanting red rose on the other.
• Candle Size: 8 oz
Value: $70.00 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Starting bid
Christmas Wreath - Modern festive look is perfect for your door or mantle.
Blue, silver and gold - approx. 15 inches
Value is $60 - Lovingly made and donated by an Anonymous Supporter
Starting bid
Pawticular - dog set includes:
~ Thunder Shirt Sport large - helping dogs with anxiety
~ Max & Molly Gotcha Dog Collar large - smart ID that works with a lost and found app
Value $104 - donated by Particular Pet Supply www.pawticular.ca
Starting bid
Dog Gift Basket
This gift basket is perfect for your playful dog! It includes:
• a microfiber dog drying mat and towel with hand pockets
• Miller’s Forge large dog nail clippers
• a treat launcher
• a portable water dispenser
• an Ace2Ace pet hair removal brush
• a Jump! tri-frisbee dog toy
• a Petsmart Charity Toy
• a set of 4 balls
• a roll of poop bags and a container to attach to the leash
• a pair of socks for you!
Value: $170 - Donated by Daisy’s Dogs and Cats
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr
About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and
off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are
most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly
trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the
owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially
Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping
reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring
and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all
new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to
meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement
methods and fear free, non-aversive tools
Starting bid
Pampered Cat Package contains:
~ Velvety Soft Microfibre Bed
~ Hypoallergenic Wipes
~ Cat Nail Clippers
~ Scratch Board
~ Tilted/Elevated Cat Dish
~ 2 Temptations Purrrr-ee Pouches
~ Megabuck Temptations Treats
~ 3 Iams Perfect Portions Food
~ Lazy Kitten Gourmet Salmon Treats
~ Woodlands Critters Catnip Toys
~ Catstages Treat Tumbler
~ 4 Assorted Cat Toys
Value $92 - Donated by Michelle Ible
Starting bid
Pampered Pooch Basket contains:
~ Norway Pet Towel (with BacLock and OEKO-TEX) (convenient, built-in pockets for holding and drying your pet)
~ Norwex 2-in-1 Dry Shampoo & Conditioner
~ Norway Dog Deodorizer Spray
~ Dog Toys
Value $124 - donated by Michelle Ible
Starting bid
Norwex Cleaning Package contains:
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Dusting Mitt
~ Limited Edition Hedgehog Window Cloth
~ Bamboo Microfibre with BacLock Multi-Purpose Cloth
Value $90 - donated by Michelle Ible
Starting bid
Baby Basket contains:
~ Framed Artwork
~ Reusable Blanket
~ Fuzzy Baby Blanket
~ Diapers
~ Wipes
~ Baby Hangers
~ Bunny Toy
~ Board Book
~ Bibs (3pk)
~ Rainbow Stacker
~ Soothers
~ Live Clean Baby Wash & Lotion
Value $143 - donated by Michelle Ible
Starting bid
Custom made Gem Bracelet from Good Spirit Wellness Expires December 31, 2026
Value $40 - donated by Good Spirit Wellness https://www.instagram.com/goodspirit_wellness?igsh=MWJ4bzJyN3F5enBzMg==
Starting bid
Equilique System Balancing, Magnetic Interactive Sculpture from John Perry, pre-owned, original value $60 - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca
Please support them by donating: they are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters
Starting bid
Sterling Silver Necklace and Earrings Set, pre-owned, original value $50 + $25 Gift Card for 17th Ave Thrift - donated by 17th Ave Thrift www.17thavethrift.ca
Please support them by donating; they are always in need of clothing to continue supporting animal rescues and shelters.
Starting bid
Lululemon x Madhappy Swift Speed Tights 25" size 12, pre-owned, never worn,
original value $138 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmouski
Starting bid
Disney Frozen 1st Edition Collection, including 2 Animator Dolls NIB, estimated value $400 - donated by Stephanie Bakhmoutski
Starting bid
Art Deco Bracelet Copper & White
Value $20 - donated by Jackie Cooper
Starting bid
Nativity Shelf Sitter, manger
Handcrafted from laser-cut wood and hand-painted - this festive decoration will bring religious cheer to your room.
Value $30 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com
Starting bid
Dog Leash Holder - Unleash Adventure
Designed for pet lovers who want a thoughtful and functional decor piece in their entryway, hallway or mudroom. Beautifully crafted with a smooth, high-quality finish, laser-engraved paws, and bold 3D lettering on durable wood, 8” H x 11” W
Value $45 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com
Starting bid
Dog Leash Holder - You Had Me At Woof
Designed for pet lovers who want a thoughtful and functional decor piece in their entryway, hallway or mudroom. Beautifully crafted with a smooth, high-quality finish, laser-engraved paws, and bold 3D lettering on durable wood, 8” H x 11” W
Value $45 - donated by Creations by Alfie www.creationsbyalfie.com
Starting bid
Hotshop - Hot Yoga, Spin, Barre 5 Class Gift Card
Hot Yoga, Spin, Barre: choose any class type or mix & match across all three. Redeemable at any Hotshop location across Calgary.
Value $130 - donated by Hotshop www.hot-shop.ca
Starting bid
Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #1
Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more.
Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com
Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid
Starting bid
Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #2
Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more.
Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com
Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid
Starting bid
Roni’s Kitchen - One Online Vegan Cooking Class #3
Choose 1 online vegan cooking class - Learn how to make delicious vegan food from around the world. Choose from options like Delicious Thai, A Taste of India, Vegan Desserts, Crafting Your Own Fermented Foods and more.
Value $49.99 - donated by Roni’s Kitchen www.roniskitchen.com
Check out Roni’s Kitchen's current offering: in-home meal prep. Not included in winning this bid
Starting bid
Paw and Soul Pet Loss Grief Package - includes:
~ One - 60 minute Pet Loss Grief Coaching Session on Zoom
~ Pet Loss Grief Journal & Doodle Prompts booklet
~ 2 - Unlined Journals
~ Ballpoint pen
~ 12 pack assorted colour gel pens
~ Candle holder with battery-operated votive
Expires August 1, 2026
Value $100 - donated by Paw and Soul www.pawandsoul.ca
Starting bid
Willow’s Skin & Laser Bar $250 Gift Certificate for laser treatment
Laser hair reduction will leave you with smoother skin and free of unwanted hair. Rhiannon provides results-driven treatments tailored to your needs. Located in Cochrane, AB Expires July 18, 2030
Value $250 - donated by Willow’s Skin & Laser Bar www.willowsskinandlaserbar.com
Starting bid
Silver Sparrow Massage
(Airdrie AB)
90 Minute Massage
• 90-minute massage treatment.
• Using a healing blend of traditional Swedish massage and Lomi Lomi techniques which mimic the movements of waves.
• This pairing is tailored to relieve stress, increase circulation, decrease inflammation and target client problem areas.
• Add Myofascial Cupping or Hot Jade Stones to your massage at no extra cost.
https://www.silversparrowmassage.com/
Value: $125 - donated by Silver Sparrow Massage
Starting bid
Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pink Enamel & Crystal Floral Brooch
This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.
Jewelry Description: A bold, gold-toned floral brooch featuring delicate pink enamel work on the petals and a striking center of burgundy and clear crystals. This colourful piece captures Mrs. Kennedy's adventurous taste in accessories.
Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).
Value $95 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Starting bid
Himalayan Salt Lamp + 20% off Silver Cove
Himalayan Salt lamps are believed to offer many different kinds of health and metaphysical benefits, including increased flow of oxygen to the brain and helping to eliminate allergens, mold and bacteria from the air. Cord and bulb included. Approx. 8” tall
Value $25 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net
Starting bid
LEGO and Games Package
This package includes:
~ 2 - Lego Classic 213-piece Creative Suitcase
~ LEGO Creator 153-piece 3-in-1set
~ Scoot Home game
~ Snakes & Ladders game
~ Chinese Checkers game
~ Super Mario Checkers game
Value $100 - donated by Louise McClellan
Starting bid
Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Dazzling Chandelier Drop Earrings
This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.
Jewelry Description: Striking silver-toned earrings featuring cascading clusters of marquise and round brilliant-cut crystals. This formal design mimics the statement drop earrings favoured by Mrs. Kennedy for evening events.
Condition: Mint/Excellent, for pierced ears. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).
Value $120 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Starting bid
The Ultimate Whiskey Smoker Kit
Bring the luxury cocktail lounge home! This Complete Smoker Kit instantly infuses your whiskey, bourbon, and even food with rich, captivating smoky flavour. It includes a torch, 6 distinct wood chip flavours, 2 glasses, and ice molds. It's the perfect gift for the enthusiast or a sophisticated addition to your own bar. Elevate your experience this holiday season. NO Alcohol included. (box is damaged, but contents are in perfect condition)
Value $70 - donated by Desiree Dupin
Starting bid
Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #1
This luxurious head, hair and scalp treatment will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated! This 60-minute service includes:
~ Consultation and scalp analysis
~ Invigorating scalp scrub
~ Deep shampoo and conditioning
~ Hair mask and luxury hair oil
~ Head, neck and scalp massage
~ Luxury hair softening steam
~ Shoulder, arm and hand massage
Located on 1st Street West, Cochrane, Alberta
Value $110 - donated by Lottie Loves Beauty www.lottielovesbeauty.ca
Starting bid
Japanese Head Spa Gift Certificate #2
This luxurious head, hair and scalp treatment will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated! This 60-minute service includes:
~ Consultation and scalp analysis
~ Invigorating scalp scrub
~ Deep shampoo and conditioning
~ Hair mask and luxury hair oil
~ Head, neck and scalp massage
~ Luxury hair softening steam
~ Shoulder, arm and hand massage
Located on 1st Street West, Cochrane, Alberta
Value $110 - donated by Lottie Loves Beauty www.lottielovesbeauty.ca
Starting bid
Dog Gone Art Photography GIFT VOUCHER
PACKAGE INCLUDES
~ The Photography Session: a 60-90 minute photo session for up to two dogs from the same household, outdoors on location or in our Calgary-based studio,
~ The Big Reveal: a purchase appointment in the comfort of your home or at an agreed location,
~ Product: a 5in X 7in print of your choice, a $100 print credit to put towards wall art and
~ Digitals: the matching digital image for printing or sharing on your socials
Expires July 2026
VALUED AT $425 - donated by Dog Gone Art Photography www.doggoneart.ca
Starting bid
Soapstone Carving + 20% off at Silver Cove
Soapstone family of 4 sculpture, hand-crafted in Kenya. Soapstone known to help with: Calming Energy, Habit Breaking, Positivity, Changing Times and helps to stimulate the Root Chakra. Approx. 8” tall
Value $20 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net
Starting bid
Royal Tyrrell Museum - One Day Family Pass
Spend a memorable day at Canada’s only museum dedicated to the study of ancient life. Explore the rugged badlands, Alberta’s rich fossil heritage and one of the world’s largest collections of dinosaurs! This pass entitles the holder to One-time admission for 1or 2 adults and their children ages 7-17 (maximum group size 8). Expires December 31, 2027
Value $50 - donated by Royal Tyrrell Museum www.tyrrellmuseum.com
Starting bid
The Cozy Convertible Quillow
The ultimate two-in-one gift! This handmade Quillow effortlessly converts from a decorative pillow into a soft, cozy blanket. Made with one side of plush fleece and the other of high-quality, heavier cotton, it's perfect for movie nights, travel, dorm rooms, or keeping a loved one warm. Bonus: It includes a built-in foot pocket to keep those toes tucked in!
Size: Pillow 14”x14” Blanket 45”x58”
Value $100 - donated by Noha Hage
Starting bid
Two Rivers Distillery - Tasting and Tour for 4
Taste and learn about Two Rivers Distillery’s sustainable approach to award-winning crafted spirits, and the history that goes back to 1915 that inspires their hard work.
Value $100 - donated by Two Rivers Distillery www.tworiversdistillery.com
Two Rivers Distillery Crafted Spirits, Distinct Flavours,
Locally Sourced Ingredients fused with Glacial Fed Waters of the Bow and Elbow Rivers.
Starting bid
WinSport Family Full Day Winter Tickets Standard Access
Treat your family to a full day of skiing or snowboarding at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park! This ticket covers 2 adults and up to 3 children for standard access to the main hill, lifts, and carpets. It's the perfect winter memory maker!
Important: Valid until March 29, 2026. Blackout Dates apply: December 25, 2025 – January 11, 2026.
Value $184 - donated by WinSport www.winsport.ca
Starting bid
Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Elegant Crystal Swirl Brooch
This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.
Jewelry Description: An elegant, silver-toned swirl brooch completely paved with brilliant-cut clear crystals. This classic design reflects Mrs. Kennedy's sophisticated style. The reverse is signed JBK.
Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).
Value $90 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Starting bid
Studio Bell - One Annual Family Membership to the National Music Centre
Enjoy one year-round admission to Studio Bell for 2 adults and 2 children (ages 3-18), including guided tours, plus significant discounts on NMC concerts, events, summer camps, and retail. Also includes early access to ticket booking and special members-only programs. Must be redeemed before December 31st, 2026.
Value $115.50 - donated by National Music Centre www.studiobell.ca
Starting bid
Dry Bar - by Designs by Gary and Aaron
A beautifully hand-crafted piece, from a Calgary-based business, detailed with:
~ Metal picture frame to allow for dimmable back lighting
~ Fabricated custom metal legs
~ Hanging floating shelves and wine glass holders
https://www.instagram.com/designs.by.gary.and.aaron?igsh=dzA3emYwYTF4dmFn
Value $450 - donated by Designs by Gary and Aaron
Starting bid
KVIDIO High-Fidelity Wireless Headphones
Experience your music like it's live! These KVIDIO Bluetooth Headphones feature dual 40mm drivers for a concert-hall sound and crystal-clear calls. Designed for ultimate comfort with soft memory foam and a lightweight, foldable frame. With an amazing 65 hours of playtime (plus a wired option), they are perfect for students, travellers, and home audio enthusiasts.
Value $50 - donated by Janice ter Borg
Starting bid
Amethyst Cathedral + 20% off at Silver Cove
Amethyst is treasured for its calming and protective energy. It promotes spiritual growth, aids emotional balance by soothing anxiety, and clears the mind. The cathedral shape enhances and radiates these natural energies, making it an ideal tool for meditation and mindfulness. Approx. 4 ¼” tall
Value $56 - donated by Silver Cove www.silvercove.net
Starting bid
Calaway Park - 4 One-Day Tickets
4 One-Day Tickets for the 2026 season. Expires October 12, 2026
Each one-day ticket includes admission for the day, unlimited rides, attractions, live entertainment and parking.
Value $223.80 (+GST) - donated by Calaway Park www.calawaypark.com
Starting bid
“Eyes on the Prize” - Great Grey Owl Photograph
This stunning framed Great Grey Owl photograph was captured right here in Alberta by a passionate and patient wildlife photographer, Anne Auclair Moe.
Frame size - 14 ½ wide x 10 ½ tall
Value $100 - donated by Anne Auclair Moe https://www.instagram.com/auclair_wildclicks?igsh=M3l3OXVrYXVwYnlo
