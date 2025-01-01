BHARS 12 Days of Christmas Online Silent Auction

Dog Gift Basket

This gift basket is perfect for your playful dog! It includes:

• a microfiber dog drying mat and towel with hand pockets

• Miller’s Forge large dog nail clippers

• a treat launcher

• a portable water dispenser

• an Ace2Ace pet hair removal brush

• a Jump! tri-frisbee dog toy

• a Petsmart Charity Toy

• a set of 4 balls

• a roll of poop bags and a container to attach to the leash

• a pair of socks for you!

Value: $170 - Donated by Daisy’s Dogs and Cats





About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and

off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are

most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly

trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the

owner, has a soft spot for rescues, giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially

Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping

reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring

and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all

new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to

meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement

methods and fear free, non-aversive tools