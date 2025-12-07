BHARS 12 Days of Christmas Online Silent Auction (copy)

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pave Heart-Link Bracelet

This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.





Jewelry Description: A gorgeous gold-toned bracelet featuring individual links that are pave-set with clear crystals, forming a continuous line of sparkling hearts. It is signed JBK and is a beautiful representation of her timeless elegance.





Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).

Value $120 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr



