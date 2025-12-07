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Boomer’s Haven - Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Foundation

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BHARS 12 Days of Christmas Online Silent Auction (copy)

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pave Heart-Link Bracel item
Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pave Heart-Link Bracel
$25

Starting bid

Collector's Item: Camrose & Kross JBK Pave Heart-Link Bracelet

This piece is an authorized replica of jewelry worn by Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, First Lady of the United States (1961-1963), and was exclusively manufactured by Camrose & Kross.


Jewelry Description: A gorgeous gold-toned bracelet featuring individual links that are pave-set with clear crystals, forming a continuous line of sparkling hearts. It is signed JBK and is a beautiful representation of her timeless elegance.


Condition: Mint/Excellent. Includes the original Camrose & Kross velvet presentation box and Certificate of Authenticity (COA).

Value $120 - donated by Lillith’s Holistic Healing https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1BgvbWK86n/?mibextid=wwXIfr


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Cavalry FC - 4 tickets to a 2026 Season Match item
Cavalry FC - 4 tickets to a 2026 Season Match
$50

Starting bid

Cavalry FC - 4 tickets to a 2026 Season Match

4 Tickets to the Main Grandstand in Section 104 or 106 to a 2026 Regular Season Game

Value $265 - donated by Cavalry FC www.canpl.ca/cavalryfc 

  

⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Canela Vegan Bakery $50 Gift Card item
Canela Vegan Bakery $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Canela Vegan Bakery $50 Gift Card

Delicious handcrafted vegan pastries and beverages, made with love in Calgary. 

Value $50 - donated by Canela Vegan Bakery www.canelayyc.com


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Glass Bead Cat/Moon Suncatcher item
Glass Bead Cat/Moon Suncatcher
$10

Starting bid

Glass Bead Cat/Moon Suncatcher

16 cm x 26 cm (approx. 6” x 10”)

Value $60 - donated by Jackie Dietrich


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Ninja Family-Sized Air Fryer item
Ninja Family-Sized Air Fryer
$25

Starting bid

Ninja Family-Sized Air Fryer

Upgrade your kitchen with the fast, healthy convenience of the Ninja Air Fryer! Easily cook crispy, golden-brown favourites without the excess oil. Its generous 3.79L capacity handles up to two pounds of fries—perfect for family meals. It even has a handy dehydrate function.

Value $130 - donated by CIP Office Technology www.gocip.com 


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Cat Basket item
Cat Basket item
Cat Basket
$20

Starting bid

Cat Basket, packed with toys: things like wands, balls, crinkle toys, catnip and silvervine, and much more!

Value $105 - donated by Daisy's Dogs and Cats https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr


About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the owner, has a soft spot for giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement methods and fear free, non-aversive tools.

 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$25

Starting bid

Dog Basket, includes:

  •   a set of Ultra Paws durable dog boots
  •   a Petsmart Charity cat
  •   a JW Hol-ee Roller puzzle ball
  •   a Kong treat ball
  •   a package of Tilted Barn treats
  •   a candy cane shaped chew
  •   an adorable bandana and bow tie set
  •   a bone shaped treat dispensing toy
  •   a polar bear toy
  •   a SmartPetLove Tender-Tuffs You-Fill Donkey Dog Toy

Value $132 -  donated by Daisy's Dogs and Cats https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr


About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the owner, has a soft spot for giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement methods and fear free, non-aversive tools.


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Dog Basket item
Dog Basket item
Dog Basket
$25

Starting bid

Dog Basket, includes: toys, treats, Christmas apparel, a toothbrush, and a lick mat!

Value $125 - donated by Daisy's Dogs and Cats https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560081503543&mibextid=wwXIfr&mibextid=wwXIfr


About Daisy's Dogs and Cats: This small local company offers dog walking (on and off leash), in home visits, and pet sitting in the pets' own home where they are most comfortable. The company is registered and insured and the team are highly trained and experienced with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. Robin, the owner, has a soft spot for giant breeds, bully breeds, and especially Rottweilers, as her beloved Daisy was a Rottweiler mix. She specializes in helping reactive dogs feel safe in a world that has not been kind to them. Kara is caring and compassionate and loves smaller dogs. We require a meet and greet with all new clients, both for our safety and to ensure that we can cater our services to meet the needs of each animal in our care. We use positive reinforcement methods and fear free, non-aversive tools.


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Calgary Hitmen Hockey Night for Four! item
Calgary Hitmen Hockey Night for Four!
$25

Starting bid

Calgary Hitmen Hockey Night for Four!

Get in on the WHL action! This package includes 4 tickets to a specific, exciting Calgary Hitmen regular season game at the Scotiabank Saddledome—perfect for a family of 4 or friends' night out!

Calgary Hitmen vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, January 11, 2026 @ 4:00 PM MST

Value $124 - donated by Anonymous


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - SWELL NOEL item
ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - SWELL NOEL item
ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - SWELL NOEL
$10

Starting bid

ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - SWELL NOEL

150g tablet of artisan-crafted, layered, minty white and dark chocolate peppermint bark. Vegan and free of Dairy, gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, soy or GMOs

Value $59 - donated by ShawZ Chocolate www.shawzchocolate.com


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - NICE-ICH item
ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - NICE-ICH item
ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - NICE-ICH
$10

Starting bid

ShawZ Chocolate Peppermint Bark - NICE-ICH

150g tablet of artisan-crafted, layered, minty white and dark chocolate peppermint bark. Vegan and free of Dairy, gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, soy or GMOs

Value $59 - donated by ShawZ Chocolate www.shawzchocolate.com


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Segmented Wood Display Art Set item
Segmented Wood Display Art Set item
Segmented Wood Display Art Set
$60

Starting bid

Segmented Wood Display Art Set

Discover the art of segmented wood! This unique small vase and bowl set is meticulously handcrafted with dozens of multi-tonal wood pieces, walnut oil-stained,  creating a stunning finish. This beautiful set is meant for display only (do not use with liquids). Care Tip: Occasionally rub with walnut oil to maintain its heirloom quality!

Vase: 6” Tall, 3 ¼” top and 3 ⅞” bottom Diameter

Bowl: 3 ⅝” Tall, 7 ¼” top and 3 ¼” bottom Diameter

Value $300 - donated by Joe McClellan


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

The Ultimate Relaxation Spa & Tea Package item
The Ultimate Relaxation Spa & Tea Package item
The Ultimate Relaxation Spa & Tea Package
$35

Starting bid

The Ultimate Relaxation Spa & Tea Package

Treat yourself (or someone special) to an unparalleled self-care escape! This package centers around a Classic Japanese Head Spa at Lottie Loves Beauty—an immersive ritual that blends deep cleansing, therapeutic massage, and total tranquillity. This 60-minute service includes: 

~ Consultation and scalp analysis

~ Invigorating scalp scrub

~ Deep shampoo and conditioning

~ Hair mask and luxury hair oil

~ Head, neck and scalp massage

~ Luxury hair softening steam

~ Shoulder, arm and hand massage

Located on 1st Street West, Cochrane, Alberta


Your zen moment continues at home with:

~ David’s Tea Seal Plum Nordic Mug (with infuser and lid)

~ Wren Wild London Fog Soy Candle

~ EOS Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion

Value $180 - donated by Desiree Dupin &  Lottie Loves Beauty www.lottielovesbeauty.ca 


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Safari Portrait Duet item
Safari Portrait Duet item
Safari Portrait Duet
$10

Starting bid

Safari Portrait Duet

Make a stunning statement with this elegant set of two large-scale wall portraits! Each vertical piece measures nearly 40 inches tall and beautifully captures a tender moment between a mama and baby—one featuring an elephant and the other a giraffe. Hang them side-by-side to create a sophisticated focal point.

Measurements: 39 ½” Tall x 15 ⅝” Wide

Value $60 - donated by Desiree Dupin


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Matt & Nat - Brave SM item
Matt & Nat - Brave SM
$30

Starting bid

Matt & Nat - Brave SM

Small backpack with a zip-around top closure. Side slip pockets and front zipper pocket. Adjustable back straps.

Details:

    •    Interior: Zipper pocket, smartphone pocket, logo-embossed Purity patch.

    •    Dimensions: 10.5” H x 7” L x 4” D

    •    Adjustable Back Strap: 18”-35” approx.

The outer body and lining of the Purity collection are made from recycled materials. All of the interior linings are made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Matt & Nat is completely vegan and cruelty-free. 

Value $140 - donated by The Grinning Goat www.grinninggoat.ca


At The Grinning Goat Boutique, we believe fashion should feel good — inside and out. Every product we choose is rooted in compassion, crafted with care, and proof that style and ethics belong together. Join us in celebrating all the vegan things and be part of a kind, conscious community.

⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Calgary Wranglers Hockey Night for Four! item
Calgary Wranglers Hockey Night for Four!
$35

Starting bid

Calgary Wranglers Hockey Night for Four!

Score a night of fast-paced, exciting hockey at the Scotiabank Saddledome! This package includes 4 premium tickets to an upcoming regular-season game:


Calgary Wranglers vs. Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 2, 2025 @ 7PM

Value $166 - donated by Anonymous


 ⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Carriage House Inn - Dine & Stay Package item
Carriage House Inn - Dine & Stay Package item
Carriage House Inn - Dine & Stay Package
$75

Starting bid

Carriage House Inn - Dine & Stay Package

This package includes: 

~ One night's accommodation in a Premium room

~ $50 Food and Beverage credit

~ Full hot breakfast for 2 in their Lobby Restaurant

~ 1 pm late checkout

Expires December 30, 2026

Value $350 - donated by Carriage House Inn www.carriagehouse.net


⚠️Please note the optional Zeffy contribution fee. You can zero this out before submitting your bid.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!