BHDPA Fall Retreat Registration

Official BHDPA Fall Retreat Commemorative Shirts

Commemorative shirts are optional and made to order for this year's Fall Retreat.

Please ensure you select the correct quantity and size(s) when placing your order. All shirt orders must be submitted by the ordering deadline. Once ordering closes, no additional shirts will be available.

Available Sizes:

Youth: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Adult: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Please note that size availability is subject to change based on supplier inventory at the time of ordering. If a selected size becomes unavailable, we will contact you regarding alternative options.



