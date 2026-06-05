Beaumont Highland Dance Parents Association

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Beaumont Highland Dance Parents Association

About this event

BHDPA Fall Retreat Registration

22-28116 Township Road 411

Lacombe County, AB T4L 2N3, Canada

Dancer Registration - Deposit
$50

Please select quantity based on how many dancers are attending camp


Camp Shirt
$25

Official BHDPA Fall Retreat Commemorative Shirts

Commemorative shirts are optional and made to order for this year's Fall Retreat.

Please ensure you select the correct quantity and size(s) when placing your order. All shirt orders must be submitted by the ordering deadline. Once ordering closes, no additional shirts will be available.

Available Sizes:

  • Youth: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
  • Adult: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Please note that size availability is subject to change based on supplier inventory at the time of ordering. If a selected size becomes unavailable, we will contact you regarding alternative options.


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