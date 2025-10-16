BHSA Big Box of Cards - CASH ORDERS

https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-holidays-2025





35 cards for $35.00

The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.





Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.



With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones — making it a perfect choice for both fundraising and gifting.