NHF Bible & Book Sale

MSRP $25+, Paperback





Discover simple habits and easy-to-implement daily rhythms that will help you find meaning beyond the chaos of family life as you create a home where kids and parents alike practice how to love God and each other.





You long for tender moments with your children--but do you ever find yourself too busy to stop, make eye contact, and say something you really mean? Daily habits are powerful ways to shape the heart--but do you find yourself giving in to screen time just to get through the day? You want to parent with purpose--but do you know how to start?





Award-winning author and father of four Justin Whitmel Earley understands the tension between how you long to parent and what your daily life actually looks like. In Habits of the Household, Earley gives you the tools you need to create structure--from mealtimes to bedtimes--that free you to parent toddlers, kids, and teens with purpose. Learn how to:

Develop a bedtime liturgy to settle your little ones and ground them in God's love

Discover a new framework for discipline as discipleship

Acquire simple practices for more regular and meaningful family mealtimes

Open your eyes to the spirituality of parenting, seeing small moments as big opportunities for spiritual formation

Develop a custom age chart for your family to more intentionally plan your shared years under the same roof





Each chapter in Habits of the Household ends with practical patterns, prayers, or liturgies that your family can put into practice right away. As you create liberating rhythms around your everyday routines, you will find your family has a greater sense of peace and purpose as your home becomes a place where, above all, you learn how to love.