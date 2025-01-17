BIC Calgary Silent Auction Fundraiser: Supporting Our Church Retreat

This stunning painting, created by one of our talented Sunday School students, captures the serene beauty of a moonlit night. A lone bird perches gracefully on a branch, silhouetted against a brilliant blue sky sprinkled with stars. The artwork exudes a sense of peace, reflection, and wonder, reminding us of God's creation and the quiet moments that refresh our souls.
Bring home this heartfelt masterpiece and support our church retreat as we come together to be "Refreshed" in spirit and fellowship.
Cozy Waddles: Handmade Penguin Plush
CA$40
Meet Cozy Waddles, an adorable handmade crochet penguin lovingly crafted by our pastor’s talented daughter. This plush penguin, made with soft, chunky yarn, is a perfect blend of charm and comfort. Whether perched on a shelf, snuggled up during quiet moments, or gifted to someone special, this penguin brings a sense of warmth and joy to any space.
This one-of-a-kind creation is not just a delightful addition to your home; it’s a heartfelt contribution to our church retreat fundraiser. Your bid helps support our mission to make this year's "Refreshed" retreat an enriching experience for all.
Add a touch of handcrafted love to your life and let Cozy Waddles remind you of the warmth of community and faith.
"Dawn the Festive Reindeer: A Hug-Mees Squishmallow"
CA$20
Meet Dawn the Reindeer, a cuddly and festive member of the HugMees Squishmallow family! With her soft brown fur, cheerful embroidered holiday tree, and shimmering golden antlers, Dawn is the perfect companion to bring warmth and joy to your holiday season and beyond.
Dawn is more than just a plush—she’s a symbol of comfort, joy, and the spirit of giving. Whether as a gift for a loved one or a special addition to your collection, her smile will brighten any room.
By bidding on Dawn, you’re not only taking home a delightful friend but also helping support our church retreat fundraiser, ensuring we all have the opportunity to be "Refreshed" this year.
Don't miss your chance to give Dawn a loving home and contribute to a meaningful cause!
Piggy Eyeglass Holder
CA$10
A Perfect Blend of Practicality and Charm
Say goodbye to misplaced glasses and hello to this adorable Piggy Eyeglass Holder! Designed with a playful yet practical flair, this charming holder is perfect for keeping your eyeglasses safe and within reach. Featuring a cheerful piglet wearing a striped outfit, it’s not just a storage solution but also a delightful decorative piece for your desk, bedside table, or shelf.
Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, this eyeglass holder is a perfect way to add a little whimsy to everyday functionality.
Handmade Crochet Panda
CA$30
A Huggable Work of Art
Meet the coziest panda you'll ever find! This handmade crochet panda is crafted with love and care by our pastor's talented daughter. Soft, squishy, and irresistibly cute, this panda is perfect for cuddles, playtime, or as an adorable addition to your home décor.
By placing your bid on this heartfelt creation, you're not just winning a delightful panda; you're supporting a cause that brings our community closer together. Every stitch carries a message of love, faith, and hope – a tangible reminder of the joy we create when we work hand in hand.
Let this panda be a symbol of your generosity and the love we share as a family.
Goodbake Goodie Bag 1
CA$35
Bid now for a chance to enjoy worry-free treats that taste amazing. Made with simple ingredients, these crunchy brownies are perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!
Contains:
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Brownie
Sea Salt Crunchy Brownie
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Crunchy Brownie
Strawberry Crunchy Brownie
Goodbake Goodie Bag 2
CA$35
Bid now for a chance to enjoy worry-free treats that taste amazing. Made with simple ingredients, these crunchy brownies are perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!
Contains:
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Brownie
Sea Salt Crunchy Brownie
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Crunchy Brownie
Strawberry Crunchy Brownie
