BIC Calgary Silent Auction Fundraiser: Supporting Our Church Retreat #2

"Dawn the Festive Reindeer: A Hug-Mees Squishmallow"
$20
Starting bid
Meet Dawn the Reindeer, a cuddly and festive member of the HugMees Squishmallow family! With her soft brown fur, cheerful embroidered holiday tree, and shimmering golden antlers, Dawn is the perfect companion to bring warmth and joy to your holiday season and beyond.
Dawn is more than just a plush—she’s a symbol of comfort, joy, and the spirit of giving. Whether as a gift for a loved one or a special addition to your collection, her smile will brighten any room.
By bidding on Dawn, you’re not only taking home a delightful friend but also helping support our church retreat fundraiser, ensuring we all have the opportunity to be "Refreshed" this year.
Don't miss your chance to give Dawn a loving home and contribute to a meaningful cause!
Piggy Eyeglass Holder
$10
Starting bid
A Perfect Blend of Practicality and Charm
Say goodbye to misplaced glasses and hello to this adorable Piggy Eyeglass Holder! Designed with a playful yet practical flair, this charming holder is perfect for keeping your eyeglasses safe and within reach. Featuring a cheerful piglet wearing a striped outfit, it’s not just a storage solution but also a delightful decorative piece for your desk, bedside table, or shelf.
Whether for yourself or as a thoughtful gift, this eyeglass holder is a perfect way to add a little whimsy to everyday functionality.
Handmade Crochet Panda
$30
Starting bid
A Huggable Work of Art
Meet the coziest panda you'll ever find! This handmade crochet panda is crafted with love and care by our pastor's talented daughter. Soft, squishy, and irresistibly cute, this panda is perfect for cuddles, playtime, or as an adorable addition to your home décor.
By placing your bid on this heartfelt creation, you're not just winning a delightful panda; you're supporting a cause that brings our community closer together. Every stitch carries a message of love, faith, and hope – a tangible reminder of the joy we create when we work hand in hand.
Let this panda be a symbol of your generosity and the love we share as a family.
Goodbake Goodie Bag 1
$35
Starting bid
Bid now for a chance to enjoy worry-free treats that taste amazing. Made with simple ingredients, these crunchy brownies are perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!
Contains:
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Brownie
Sea Salt Crunchy Brownie
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Crunchy Brownie
Strawberry Crunchy Brownie
Goodbake Goodie Bag 2
$35
Starting bid
Bid now for a chance to enjoy worry-free treats that taste amazing. Made with simple ingredients, these crunchy brownies are perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself!
Contains:
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Brownie
Sea Salt Crunchy Brownie
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Crunchy Brownie
Strawberry Crunchy Brownie
Stainless Steel Dish Rack
$125
Starting bid
Stainless Steel Dish Rack- 2-tier kitchen dish drying rack both aesthetically pleasing and functional.
Features:
Dimension 3.5” x 20.9”.
Max load bearing 55 kb/12 lbs
Massage Pillow
$65
Starting bid
Massage Pillow
Power Source : Corded Electric
Colour : Khaki
Special Feature : Heat
Specific uses for product :
Back, Neck, Shoulders, Legs; Muscle Tension and Pressure Relief.
Starfrit The Rock Indoor smokeless BBQ Grill
$39
Starting bid
STARFIT The Rock Indoor Smokeless Electric BBQ Grill
Non-Stick 10” x 16” Cooking Surface
Adjustable Temperature
YONNEX – Power Cushion 37 Junior Badminton Shoes
$40
Starting bid
YONNEX – Power Cushion 37 Junior Badminton Shoes
Quality
Upper / Synthetic Fiber
Sole / E.V.A., Rubber
Size
US 5 / Europe 37
Coach Scarf
$20
Starting bid
Coach Scarf
100% Wool
1 size
Kent and Curwen Scarf
$20
Starting bid
KENT and CURWEN – Scarf
100% wool
1 size
IQ Wave Home Speaker and Charger
$60
Starting bid
Elevate your audio experience while keeping your devices powered with the IQ Wave Home Speaker and Charger. This sleek and functional combo is designed to fit seamlessly into your home, offering top-quality sound and the convenience of wireless charging.
Key Features: 🔊 Premium Sound Quality – Enjoy crisp, clear sound with deep bass and rich audio, perfect for music, podcasts, or calls
🔋 Wireless Charger – Charge your phone effortlessly with the built-in Qi wireless charging pad
🖥 Sleek Design – Modern, minimalistic look that complements any room décor
📱 Universal Compatibility – Works with most wireless-charging-enabled devices, including iPhones, Android phones, and more
🔌 Plug-and-Play – Easy setup and ready to use right out of the box
Whether you're relaxing with your favorite tunes or need a quick charge, the IQ Wave Home Speaker and Charger is your perfect companion.
Libbey Cosmopolitan Martini Glasses, 8.25-Ounce
$40
Starting bid
Transform your kitchen into a classy Manhattan cantina and your finger food into an eye-popping, finger-licking, photo-clicking masterpiece with these cute, classy cosmo glasses. The classic stemless shape is perfect for creative cosmos, decorative appetizers and delectable desserts alike.
Featuring:
Perfect for serving your favorite cosmo recipe - or creative appetizers and desserts!
Great gift for hosts, wedding registries and housewarmings
Includes 12, 8.25-ounce cosmopolitan glasses (4-inch diameter by 3.875-inch height)
Lead-free
Durable and Dishwasher safe for quick, easy cleanup; to help preserve your products, please refer to the brand website for care and handling instructions
Securely packaged in shipping box; always wash prior to use as orders fulfilled by Libbey are shipped directly from manufacturer's warehouse
Product Dimensions (Country of Origin):
- 4.0 x 4.0 x 3.9 inches (China)
loog piano
$99
Starting bid
A portable digital piano for beginners with pro sound, pro features, and pro design.
Built-in battery and speakers
Velocity-sensitive keys
MIDI over USB-C
Musician-grade piano sound
Dedicated learning app
