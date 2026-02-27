Bid & Win- Online Auction For Mental Health (CMHA-East)

This exclusive auction item donated by Deborah Kinsella, scores you 2 tickets to see the legendary Montreal Canadians live! Whether you're a die-hard Habs fan, or just love the energy of NHL Hockey, this surprise matchup will promise an incredible atmosphere!

(Opponent and date to be announced during the 2026/2027 Season) Gift Voucher for 2 Tickets /SECTION 100 will be issued to the winner with further details.