Bid & Win- Online Auction For Mental Health (CMHA-East)

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This exclusive auction item donated by Deborah Kinsella, scores you 2 tickets to see the legendary Montreal Canadians live! Whether you're a die-hard Habs fan, or just love the energy of NHL Hockey, this surprise matchup will promise an incredible atmosphere!
(Opponent and date to be announced during the 2026/2027 Season) Gift Voucher for 2 Tickets /SECTION 100 will be issued to the winner with further details.
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the big screen to your own backyard! This package has everything you need for the ultimate backyard movie night! The LED projector donated by Chris Hogan has high-resolution display, enhanced audio and wireless screen-mirroring. This package will also include 2 outdoor chairs, a comfy blanket and all the popcorn and candy you'll need to make your night memorable!
Starting bid
This smart screen donated by Chris Hogan is easy to use and light weight. It has GPS navigation, voice controls, touch screen and supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto!
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Tackle home projects with confidence using the Einhell cordless drill donated by Batteries Expert.
Batteries Expert Cornwall has you covered All battery types + portable power stations + the power tools you need for the job. Opened in late 2025, it is a Canadian-owned franchise providing solutions for automotive, marine, recreational, and household electronics, with a focus on performance for Canadian climates.
Stop By And Visit !
Address: 609 Pitt St, Cornwall
Phone: (613) 935-6991
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this modern and convenient FCI touchless faucet, donated by Chris Hogan! (image may be slightly different from actual product).
This wall mounted variation of the GooseNeck automatic faucet provides an increase in spaciousness, as well as the sleek and clean design of an FCI fixture that makes it a great amenity for any kitchen. In addition, the height of this faucet was designed to be optimal for all of your daily kitchen activities.
- Easy installation
- Ease of usage
Starting bid
Fuel your day with this wellness bundle! Featuring a high performance Breville juicer-blender donated by Chris Hogan, plus a gift card $25.00 to get you started at Your Independent Grocer.
The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is a blender and juicer in one; With a 35 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 5 one touch programs and 10 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more....
Starting bid
Jumpstart your wellness routine with this mini trampoline and Souyie Men's smart watch, both donated by Chris Hogan and Quest! On the smart watch, you can answer calls, texts and track your fitness. While the trampoline is perfect for low-impact workouts! (images may be slightly different from actual product). + 1 month Membership Trial at Quest.
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Keep your gazebos, carports, equipment, firewood and more protected from hard weather with this outdoor protection tarp donated by Chris Hogan 24 ft x 30 ft the thickness is 10-mil
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Item donated by Fines Home Hardware-Cornwall
The Monument 4 Burner Gas Griddle with Lid offers a total of 30,000 BTU and includes a 313 square-inch 3mm thick cold-rolled steel griddle top. Our gas griddle offers a stainless-steel base, lightweight firebox, convenient grease management system, perfect for outdoor use.
Starting bid
Donated by Kelseys Original Roadhouse-Brockville
You can experience the same level of excitement while watching the Maple Leafs play when you wear this Fanatics Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews Premium Home Jersey. This premium jersey features highly detailed sewn down tackle twill with high-definition embroidered team crest and shoulder patches for authentic detailing.
Officially licensed from the NHL.
Kelseys Original Roadhouse is your go-to spot! Whether you want a satisfying lunch, a lively happy hour, or a place to catch the game, they've got you covered.
Located in: 1000 Islands Plaza • Plaza REIT Brockville
Address: 2465 Parkdale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G9
Phone: (613) 342-3400
Menu: kelseys.ca
Starting bid
Donated by Kelseys Original Roadhouse - Brockville
The Pittsburgh Penguins Fanatics Sidney Crosby Premium Home Jersey offers fans a high-quality and authentic on-ice experience. This officially licensed NHL jersey features sewn-down tackle twill, an HD embroidered team crest and shoulder patches to represent authentic NHL details. Calling all devoted Penguins and Sidney Crosby fans.
Kelseys Original Roadhouse is your go-to spot! Whether you want a satisfying lunch, a lively happy hour, or a place to catch the game, they've got you covered.
Located in: 1000 Islands Plaza • Plaza REIT Brockville
Address: 2465 Parkdale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G9
Phone: (613) 342-3400
Menu: kelseys.ca
Starting bid
Donated by Local Resiliency Coach Charlene Davidson
Make Mental Health a Priority !
Embrace the opportunity to share your journey and discover new pathways towards growth and resilience with Charlene (Resiliency Coach). Topics include knowing your “why”, brain function, sleep, healthy eating, movement, mindfulness, positivity, connection, restoration, and intentional living. Create a connection & receive the support you need to grow resilience and succeed.
*High Value Item
For more information contact Resiliency Coach Charlene Davidson
[email protected]
(613) 360-0448
Starting bid
Package donated by Archie's / Dairy Queen Cornwall and Kids Korner
Enjoy Quality Time with Family !
Package Includes:
8 inch Ice Cream cake x 2
4 Small Blizzards x 4
2 Basket Meals x 2
2 Kids Meals x 2
Starting bid
Donated By Quest
It's not a gym it's a lifestyle.
24 hr Access
Monday-Friday: 4:45AM to 10PM | Saturday-Sunday: 7AM to 6PM
Location: 1020 Montreal Road, Cornwall, ON.
Starting bid
Package Donated by Cameron's Point Campsite.
2 nights of camping Cameron's Point + 2 green fees Heritage Golf Course & Golf Cart
Cameron's Point Campground
Located in Summerstown-
With a beautiful waterfront scenery, large beach area, heated pool, restaurant & bar, great family activities, and professional on-site staff, we know we can create wonderful memories with you!
Heritage Golf Club
Work up an appetite with this 18-hole course at Heritage Golf Club South Glengarry. Enjoy a meal at their on-site restaurant with chef inspired creative dishes using local ingredients.
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Donated by Stacy's Pet Depot
Winner will receive a $200.00 Gift Card
Key Details About Stacy's PET DEPOT:
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Donated By the Wells Family
(Upper Canada Campground)
Includes 2 nights of camping on a serviced lot & a Hoodie (Green) XL + 4 Pack Coolers (Mike's Hard Lemonade) & KOOZIES x 4
Upper Canada Campground is a popular summer destination for hundreds of families each year in Morrisburg, ON. We work hard to create a place where families will enjoy memorable experiences together. Our facility offers all of the amenities you have come to expect from a camping vacation. Our activities and events offer something for everyone.
See you soon,
The Wells Family
Starting bid
Donated By Cornwall Golf & Country Club
Includes: (2 Green Fees + Cart)
The Cornwall Golf & Country Club situated along the banks of the St Lawrence River was established in 1896 and is one of Canada’s oldest golf clubs. It is recognized as the Seaway Valley’s premier golf course. Between 1896 and 1926 the nine hole golf course was located on four different sites until establishing itself at its present location in 1926.
The eighteen hole course features beautiful tree-lined and lush fairways, challenging water hazards and strategically positioned bunkers. As well, players will be additionally challenged by the small, speedy and tricky greens. Golfers can enjoy a stimulating round of golf and the tranquil beauty of one of the finest and oldest golf courses in Eastern Ontario.
Starting bid
Donated by Best Western Parkway & Conference Inn (Cornwall)
The perfect date night! Enjoy a staycation offering a relaxing, cost-effective alternative to traditional travel by exploring nearby attractions & enjoying local restaurants.
Your package includes king room with Fireplace and Breakfast.
Starting bid
Donated By Cornwall Golf & Country Club
Includes: (2 Green Fees + Cart)
The Cornwall Golf & Country Club situated along the banks of the St Lawrence River was established in 1896 and is one of Canada’s oldest golf clubs. It is recognized as the Seaway Valley’s premier golf course. Between 1896 and 1926 the nine hole golf course was located on four different sites until establishing itself at its present location in 1926.
The eighteen hole course features beautiful tree-lined and lush fairways, challenging water hazards and strategically positioned bunkers. As well, players will be additionally challenged by the small, speedy and tricky greens. Golfers can enjoy a stimulating round of golf and the tranquil beauty of one of the finest and oldest golf courses in Eastern Ontario.
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