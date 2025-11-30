Bid on Lifelong Learning Canada's Holiday 2025 Auction

Starting bid
A beautiful bundle designed especially for our littlest learners—and the amazing adults who care for them. Thoughtfully curated with early-learning essentials, cozy comfort items, tasty treats, and creative fun, this basket is perfect for a growing child and a hardworking parent or caregiver.
This basket is overflowing with color, comfort, and learning opportunities. It’s a joyful gift for a little one—and a thoughtful boost for the parent, guardian, or caregiver who helps them learn and grow every day.
Your bid directly supports Lifelong Learning Canada and helps us continue providing resources to learners across the country. Thank you for your generosity!
Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is $300.
Starting bid
For the youth who stays up late finishing homework…
For the kid who dreams big and imagines more…
For the young learner who just needs a little extra support—this basket is for them.
The Youth Learners Basket is filled with comfort, creativity, and encouragement: Sony headphones for focus, a fun Cat Wars calendar, a modern bento box, warm winter gear, notebooks and pens for expression, and snacks and a gift card for well-deserved study breaks.
Wrapped inside is a handmade adventure quilt, stitched with mountains, rivers, and little worlds—made to remind young learners that their journey matters.
Give the gift of hope, comfort, and the tools a youth needs to keep going.
Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is approximately $300.
Starting bid
Adult Learner Basket
A thoughtful, comfort-filled bundle created for hardworking adult learners. This basket includes a Hip Bento lunch container, Aurora Borealis container, ear bud, fidgeter, winter gear, pens, festive extras, treats, a gift card and cozy essentials to make studying feel a little easier.
The highlight is a handmade Polar Bear Quilt—a stunning, soft, one-of-a-kind winter quilt featuring Arctic animals and pastel colors. Perfect for reading, studying, or relaxing after a long day.
Bid today to support Lifelong Learning Canada and help uplift adult learners across the country.
Disclaimer: Items in each basket may vary slightly from what is shown. Substitutions may be made as needed based on availability. Value of each basket is approximately $300.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!