Bid to Grow: Giving Tuesday Auction

They started with a simple idea in 2015: organic seeds and fresh grown produce sold out of a lush garden.





In 2017, the beginnings of a grand grocery emporium started to emerge. It seems every grocery store in North America runs on the same manual. They set out to flip the model on its head and break all the rules. Instead of the common aisles, they opted for rooms, each featuring its own decor to complement the products being sold. Gone were the standard fluorescent lights: in their place, the finest chandeliers they could get their hands on. Typical metal shelving vanished, replaced by bespoke creations and fine antiques.





Both online and in store, they pride themselves on offering unique products, a beautiful shopping experience, and great value to their guests.