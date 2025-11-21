Bid to Grow: Giving Tuesday Auction

Hosted by
Every product Nezza Naturals makes is handmade in small batches at their facility just outside Victoria. They've scaled up since the early days, but their mission hasn’t changed: create effective, earth-friendly products using pure ingredients sourced directly from nature.
From skincare and body care to home products and essential oils, they keep it clean—free from synthetic chemicals, respectful of your body and the planet.
Neighbourly Wine Co. is deeply committed to growing the highest quality grapes that they possibly can each year, and to producing wines that showcase Vancouver Island’s unique grape growing potential. Neighbourly Wine Co. is a love letter to our region, our community, and the convivial nature of good food, good wine, and good company.
Neighbourly is a space where everyone is welcome as they are, regardless of their level of wine knowledge. It’s a place in which to tell stories, to share experiences and to learn about what makes our region so special. Come and see for yourself why they love doing what they do!
They started with a simple idea in 2015: organic seeds and fresh grown produce sold out of a lush garden.
In 2017, the beginnings of a grand grocery emporium started to emerge. It seems every grocery store in North America runs on the same manual. They set out to flip the model on its head and break all the rules. Instead of the common aisles, they opted for rooms, each featuring its own decor to complement the products being sold. Gone were the standard fluorescent lights: in their place, the finest chandeliers they could get their hands on. Typical metal shelving vanished, replaced by bespoke creations and fine antiques.
Both online and in store, they pride themselves on offering unique products, a beautiful shopping experience, and great value to their guests.
At GARDENWORKS they want to help everyone connect to nature with the right plants, inspiration and knowledge to grow. They aim to make your visit as enjoyable as possible. Simply drop by for an inspiring visit or bring them your gardening and plant questions and one of their friendly, knowledgeable staff members will gladly help you out.
Their store is open 7 days a week all year round. They are also pet friendly and look forward to welcoming you and your furry shopping assistants at their store.
The dream to create The Fickle Fig Farm Market began in 2013 with a small 5-acre boutique farm. They sold their produce at a farm stand on the Lochside Trail in Saanich BC, and at the North Saanich Farmer’s Market and the Sidney night market. They raised hens, pigs, sheep, goats, honeybees, and grew a variety of fruits and veggies.
Fast forward to 2016 and their dream truly grew to fruition when they found a permanent home on Mills Road in North Saanich. They took over an old nursery and converted it into a full kitchen, market, bistro, cafe, bakery and gelateria. Soon after a little pico-brewery came on site, the perfect haven for a pastry chef and farmer by trade.
The CSA box includes 7-8 seasonal fresh vegetables every other week from May to September for pick up at the Sandown Centre for Regenerative Agriculture, grown by young and new farmers on the Sandown Farm and in our Regenerative Farmer Program.
Sample summer box: Cherry tomatoes, kale, broccoli, lettuce, carrots, beets, cilantro.
Donated by woodworker John Willett and Penny Gibbs from upcycled wood, including reclaimed fir from the Sandown horse stables, old maple, and a fir post. Each piece is unique. 16.5" x 9.5"
Donated by woodworker John Willett and Penny Gibbs from upcycled wood, including reclaimed fir from the Sandown horse stables, old maple, and a fir post. Each piece is unique. 20.5" x 9.5"
Donated by woodworker John Willett and Penny Gibbs from upcycled wood, including reclaimed fir from the Sandown horse stables, old maple, and a fir post. Each piece is unique. 24.5" x 9.5"
