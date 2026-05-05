Bid to Support Blood Cancer Research

Treat yourself to an unforgettable alpine getaway with a one-night stay at the iconic Fairmont Tremblant, nestled at the base of Mont‑Tremblant and steps from the charming pedestrian village.





Your certificate includes:

• One (1) night in double occupancy in the Fairmont room and breakfast for 2 adults at the restaurant Le Comptoir.





Valid from Sunday through Thursday and according to hotel availability and to the following restrictions.





Not valid during the following periods: Holiday weekends, Holiday season, Washington Week, School Break and Spring break weeks, Ironman weekend, Mont-Tremblant World Cup or the weekend of the 24h of Tremblant event.

Expires: May 14th, 2027