La Maison des Collines

BIÈRES ET METS

20 Chem. Raphaël

Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham, QC J0X 2W0, Canada

Visionary Partner
$800

* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.


Visibility :


  • Logo integrated in the official visual, presented on each table, guaranteeing an essential presence, visible to each participant during meal and networking times.


  • An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.


  • Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.


  • Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
Committed Partner
$500

* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.


Visibility :


  • An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.


  • Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.


  • Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
Tickets BIÈRES & METS
$90
* A tax receipt will automatically be issued for the amount of $55.00 for each ticket purchased for the 2026 edition of Beers & Dishes. Thank you very much. On February 21, 2026, the Salle Desjardins in Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham will host BEERS & DISHES, a friendly evening to break the routine and enjoy time together. Presented by IGA Famille Charles and Les Brasseurs des Collines, the experience features 5 craft beers, each paired with a gourmet course designed to complement the beer’s flavors. Gathered around a table with friends or family, it's a chance to chat, connect, and enjoy a warm moment together. And right in the heart of winter, when the days are colder, BEERS & DISHES is exactly the kind of comforting evening we look forward to. ✨5 courses. ✨5 beers. ✨A great way to warm up the winter.
