BIÈRES ET METS

* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.
Visibility :
Logo integrated in the official visual, presented on each table, guaranteeing an essential presence, visible to each participant during meal and networking times.
An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.
Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.
Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.
Visibility :
Logo integrated in the official visual, presented on each table, guaranteeing an essential presence, visible to each participant during meal and networking times.
An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.
Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.
Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
Committed Partner
$500
* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.
Visibility :
An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.
Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.
Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
* An advertising invoice will be issued to you by the general manager, Marie Joannisse, upon receipt of payment for your partnership.
Visibility :
An official mention will be made in the opening speech, during the remarks of our general manager, Marie Joannisse.
Logo integrated in the official visual presentation broadcast on the giant screen during the event, strengthening your visibility throughout the evening.
Acknowledgment publication on our social networks, highlighting your support to our online community and increasing your reach.
Tickets BIÈRES & METS
$90
* A tax receipt will automatically be issued for the amount of $55.00 for each ticket purchased for the 2026 edition of Beers & Dishes. Thank you very much. On February 21, 2026, the Salle Desjardins in Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham will host BEERS & DISHES, a friendly evening to break the routine and enjoy time together. Presented by IGA Famille Charles and Les Brasseurs des Collines, the experience features 5 craft beers, each paired with a gourmet course designed to complement the beer’s flavors. Gathered around a table with friends or family, it's a chance to chat, connect, and enjoy a warm moment together. And right in the heart of winter, when the days are colder, BEERS & DISHES is exactly the kind of comforting evening we look forward to. ✨5 courses. ✨5 beers. ✨A great way to warm up the winter.
* A tax receipt will automatically be issued for the amount of $55.00 for each ticket purchased for the 2026 edition of Beers & Dishes. Thank you very much. On February 21, 2026, the Salle Desjardins in Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham will host BEERS & DISHES, a friendly evening to break the routine and enjoy time together. Presented by IGA Famille Charles and Les Brasseurs des Collines, the experience features 5 craft beers, each paired with a gourmet course designed to complement the beer’s flavors. Gathered around a table with friends or family, it's a chance to chat, connect, and enjoy a warm moment together. And right in the heart of winter, when the days are colder, BEERS & DISHES is exactly the kind of comforting evening we look forward to. ✨5 courses. ✨5 beers. ✨A great way to warm up the winter.
Add a donation for La Maison des Collines
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!