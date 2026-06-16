A robin feeds its young in a nest in the foreground, with program details for "Robins Adult & Tot" in the background.
Edmonton Forest School Society

Hosted by

Edmonton Forest School Society

About this event

Big Bear Robins Parent & Tot Registration Fall 2026

1312 109 St NW

Edmonton, AB T6J 5X9, Canada

Mondays item
Mondays
$210

Ages 0-36 months, Parent Participation Required.

9:45AM - 11:00AM

In this morning experience, the Land offers endless opportunities for connection, curiosity and play. Children and caregivers develop meaningful connections to the land and build a relationship with nature that is founded in awe, wonder and curiosity.

Wednesdays item
Wednesdays
$210

Ages 0-36 months, Parent Participation Required.

9:45AM - 11:00AM

In this morning experience, the Land offers endless opportunities for connection, curiosity and play. Children and caregivers develop meaningful connections to the land and build a relationship with nature that is founded in awe, wonder and curiosity.

Add a donation for Edmonton Forest School Society

$

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