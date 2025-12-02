Big Bird Sit

If you’re able to contribute financially, this ticket helps sustain SBS’s volunteer-run, community-powered work. Your support directly fuels our accessible events, gear lending library, BIPOC-centred programming, and ecological stewardship efforts. We invite you to pay what you can, using a lens that honours your own relationship to privilege and marginalisation. If you hold intersecting identities that come with barriers — financial, social, structural, or otherwise — please choose the amount that feels right. If you have access to more resources, your contribution helps rebalance access and supports those who cannot pay. Every amount helps, and every contribution is received with gratitude.