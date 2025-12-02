Big Bird Sit

About this event
This option is for anyone who needs or prefers a no-cost ticket. At SBS, we honour that people move through the world with different experiences of marginalisation, access, and resources — and we never want cost to be a barrier to being in community or in nature. Choosing Friends of the Feather means you are joining us exactly as you are, with whatever you carry. Your presence is the contribution.
If you’re able to contribute financially, this ticket helps sustain SBS’s volunteer-run, community-powered work. Your support directly fuels our accessible events, gear lending library, BIPOC-centred programming, and ecological stewardship efforts. We invite you to pay what you can, using a lens that honours your own relationship to privilege and marginalisation. If you hold intersecting identities that come with barriers — financial, social, structural, or otherwise — please choose the amount that feels right. If you have access to more resources, your contribution helps rebalance access and supports those who cannot pay. Every amount helps, and every contribution is received with gratitude.
