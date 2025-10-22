Big Box Extended

Offered by
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/products/big-box-of-all-occasions-2025
35 Cards for $35.00!
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our stunning All Occasions Cards box contains 35 handcrafted cards that are designed to provide a card for almost any occasion.
There are Thank you cards, Congratulations cards, Get Well Soon cards, New Baby Cards and many more to just name a few.
Couple this with the fact that the box also contains around 20 beautiful Birthday cards and you really are ready for almost anything.
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/products/big-box-of-birthday-cards-2024
35 Cards for $35.00!
All cards in this box: Standard Size
Our beautiful Big Box of Birthday Cards contains 35 handcrafted cards that will meet all of your Birthday giving needs.
We have Cards for ladies, men and children of course. Couple this with the convenience of having such a great variety of quality Birthday Cards on hand you cannot go wrong.
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/products/big-box-of-kids-birthdays
35 Cards for $35.00!
All cards in this Box: Standard Size
Discover the joy of birthdays with our Big Box of Kids Birthday Cards! This collection includes 35 handcrafted cards, specially designed to delight children on their special day.
From whimsical designs for the little ones to cool themes for the older kids, each card is a celebration in itself. Plus, the convenience of having a diverse range of top-quality Birthday Cards at your fingertips makes every birthday extra special!
50 assorted size cards for $35.00!
This Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 50 individually wrapped assorted size holiday cards, Thanks and Blanks
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-holidays-2025
35 cards for $35.00
The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.
Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.
With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones — making it a perfect choice for both fundraising and gifting.
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-birthdays-french-version
35 cartes pour 35,00 $!
Toutes les cartes de cette boîte : format standard.
Notre magnifique Grande boîte pour toutes les occasions contient 35 cartes faites à la main, idéales pour tous vos besoins en cartes d'anniversaire.
Nous avons des cartes pour femmes, hommes et enfants, offrant ainsi une grande variété de cartes de qualité pour toutes les occasions, toujours à portée de main.
📢 Cette boîte contient des cartes pour toutes les occasions en français!
https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/the-big-box-of-candles-limited-edition-fundraiser
8 Candles for $40.00!
8 premium soy candles with beautifully crafted scents:
🍏 Apple Cinnamon | 🌿 Eucalyptus | 🍋 Bergamot | 💜 Lavender | 🌼 Chamomile | 🌱 Gardenia | 🍦 Vanilla | 🍓 Strawberry
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!