'Big Branch' 2026!

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About this event
This ticket does NOT include meals. (Purchase separately below.) Tickets are available on a sliding scale, to fit your personal financial situation. Please select the ticket price that you are able to pay. Higher priced tickets help keep lower priced ticket options available for those who need it.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket does NOT include meals. (Purchase separately below.) Tickets are available on a sliding scale, to fit your personal financial situation. Please select the ticket price that you are able to pay. Higher priced tickets help keep lower priced ticket options available for those who need it.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket does NOT include meals. (Purchase separately below.)
Tickets are non-refundable.
Children under 4 are free when accompanied by an adult. There is no kids programming.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket does NOT include meals. Ticket for children between the ages of 5-12 when accompanied by an adult. A reminder there is no kids programming.
Tickets are non-refundable.
This ticket does NOT include meals. Weekend ticket for individuals ages 13-17 when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are non-refundable.
6 beautifully delicious, local and seasonal home-cooked meals by our favourite chef from Big Branch 2018/2019: Lizzy! A Meal Pass includes all meals from, and including, Friday dinner to Sunday lunch. All meals are vegetarian.
6 beautifully delicious, local and seasonal home-cooked meals by our favourite chef from Big Branch 2018/2019: Lizzy! A Weekend Meal Pass for children 5-12 includes all meals from, and including, Friday dinner to Sunday lunch. All meals are vegetarian.
T-Shirts will be available for pick up at the festival. T-shirts are "unisex" fit.
Size XS-XL to be chosen after ticket purchase.
A financial contribution in lieu of bringing items to donate to the cheese and charcuterie board. Our late night snack team will compile the donations and buy snacks accordingly. We will still be accepting cheese and charcuterie donations at the festival if you prefer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!