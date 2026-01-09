Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area

2026 BBBS Bingo

201 King St

London, ON N6A 1C9, Canada

Single Seat Reservation
$35

Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.


Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:

  • $25 per person for all 9 games, or
  • $5 per person for 1 game

Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.

2 Seats Together
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Table of 4
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Table of 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reduced entry option
$5

It is our goal to ensure this event is as accessible as possible. If the entry fee of $35 is beyond your budget, there is a $5 option available, no questions asked.


