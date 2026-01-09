2026 BBBS Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.
Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:
Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.
Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.
Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:
Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.
Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.
Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:
Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.
Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.
Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:
Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.
It is our goal to ensure this event is as accessible as possible. If the entry fee of $35 is beyond your budget, there is a $5 option available, no questions asked.
Your ticket includes event admission and a surprise welcome gift.
Please note: Bingo cards are not included with your ticket. Bingo cards will be available for purchase at the event for:
Food will be available for purchase, including pizza, along with a cash bar and bottomless popcorn throughout the evening.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!