Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley's Spring Online Auction

Send a Child to Summer Camp





Not every child has the opportunity to experience the joy, adventure, and lifelong memories that come with summer camp. While all of our 1:1 and after-school mentoring programs are provided at no cost to families , our 7 weeks of summer camps are offered at a low fee of just $70 per child, per week. We work hard to create elevated, hands-on experiences that youth may not otherwise have access to.



At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, we believe no child should be left out due to financial barriers. We never limit participation. When cost is an obstacle, we provide subsidies to ensure every child who wants to attend camp can do so.

With a donation of just $70, you can send a local child to BBBSL summer camp who might not otherwise have the means to attend. Your donation directly helps cover these subsidies, making it possible for every child to be included. Any amount, $5, $15, $25, or $50, brings us closer to giving a child an unforgettable summer experience.



Simply click the donation link and make a direct impact on a young person’s summer. (Please do not place a bid on this item, but rather use the link to complete the donation!)





https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate-today/





Thank you for helping create opportunities, friendships, and unforgettable experiences for children in our community!





Please note: This item does not include a physical product. Tax receipts will be issued according to CRA guidelines.