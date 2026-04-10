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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

About this event

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Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley's Spring Online Auction

Jamestown - 4 tickets item
Jamestown - 4 tickets item
Jamestown - 4 tickets item
Jamestown - 4 tickets
$200

Starting bid

Experience Jamestown 2026. A One-of-a-Kind Western-Themed Festival!


Step back in time and experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of the Wild West at Jamestown 2026! This unique event combines the roots of Gone Country with the charm of an old western town, creating an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, food, and fun.


This package includes:

  • Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Jamestown 2026

Explore a lively old-timey town filled with local musicians, artists, actors, vendors, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants. Enjoy performances across multiple stages and gathering spaces, including the vibrant Main Stage at the Town Square.


Event Details:

  • Saturday, July 11, 2026
  • 4:30 PM – 11:00 PM
  • 7088 248 Street, Langley Township, BC
  • 19+ Event (Two pieces of valid ID required)

Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of live entertainment, local flavours, and western-inspired festivities at one of Langley's most unique events.


Value: $630
Donated by: Twins Cancer Fundraising

Website: https://twinscancerfundraising.com/jamestown/

Starbucks Tumbler Set - Mike Willcox Edition item
Starbucks Tumbler Set - Mike Willcox Edition item
Starbucks Tumbler Set - Mike Willcox Edition item
Starbucks Tumbler Set - Mike Willcox Edition
$30

Starting bid

Mike Willcox Edition Starbucks Set


Coffee lovers and collectors alike will appreciate this unique Starbucks Collector’s Tumbler Gift Set, featuring the sought-after Mike Willcox “Jungle Motif” special-edition design.


Inspired by coffee’s origins and influenced by Art Deco styling, the artwork showcases wildlife from across Asia in a striking palette of navy, rust, and jade green.

This package includes:

  • 1 × 24 oz special-edition cold cups (Mike Willcox “Jungle Motif” design)
  • 1 x 24 oz black cold cup
  • 2 × Starbucks holiday latte ornaments
  • 2 × sets of reusable straws with straw cleaners
  • 2 × $10 Starbucks gift cards

This distinctive collection combines beautiful design with everyday functionality, making it a perfect gift for Starbucks enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys unique drinkware.


Value: $150

Donated By: Starbucks; Thunderbird Location

Gift Basket from Riders Liquor Store #1 item
Gift Basket from Riders Liquor Store #1 item
Gift Basket from Riders Liquor Store #1 item
Gift Basket from Riders Liquor Store #1 item
Gift Basket from Riders Liquor Store #1
$50

Starting bid

Cheers to Local Sips & Pub Nights!


Generously donated by Riders Liquor Store in Langley, this fun and flavourful package is perfect for anyone who enjoys discovering local beverages and enjoying a night out.


This package includes:

  • A selection of Woodward Ciders
  • A selection of Four Winds beers
  • A bottle of Beefeater Peach & Raspberry Gin
  • $50 gift certificate to Dublin Crossing Irish Pub
  • $50 gift certificate to Clayton Liquor Store
  • Asahi branded bag
  • Twisted Tea toque

Whether you're stocking your home bar, planning a gathering with friends, or treating yourself to a pub night, this package has something for everyone.


Value: $160

Donated by: Riders Liquor Store in Langley

Website: https://ridersliquorstore.com/

Treasure Landing Gift Bag item
Treasure Landing Gift Bag item
Treasure Landing Gift Bag item
Treasure Landing Gift Bag item
Treasure Landing Gift Bag
$35

Starting bid

Relax & Unwind Gift Set


Create a calming and inviting atmosphere with this beautifully curated collection from Treasure Landing Gift Shop. Featuring soothing coastal-inspired scents and a charming decorative accent, this package is perfect for treating yourself or someone special.


This set includes:

  • Thymes 15 oz Cyprus Sea Salt Hand Wash (plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free)
  • Thymes 9 oz Cyprus Sea Salt Hand Lotion (plant-based, vegan, and cruelty-free)
  • Thymes 4 oz Cyprus Sea Salt Fragrance Diffuser
  • Evergreen Butterfly Nightlight

Bring a touch of serenity to your home with refreshing fragrance, luxurious self-care essentials, and a beautiful nightlight to complete the ambiance.


Value: $160

Donated by: Treasure Landing Gift Shop

Website: https://treasurelanding.ca/wp/

4-Course dinner with wine; with Chef Bruno Feldeisen item
4-Course dinner with wine; with Chef Bruno Feldeisen item
4-Course dinner with wine; with Chef Bruno Feldeisen
$600

Starting bid

An Exclusive Culinary Experience with Chef Bruno Feldeisen


Treat yourself and five guests to an unforgettable evening of exceptional food, conversation, and hospitality with renowned pastry chef and television personality Bruno Feldeisen, Judge on CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show!


This extraordinary package includes:

  • A Private Four-Course Dinner with wines for Six (6) Guests Prepared by Chef Bruno Feldeisen, cooked in your home!

Enjoy a specially curated four-course dining experience crafted by Chef Bruno, known for his passion for fine cuisine, creativity, and commitment to quality ingredients. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, hosting friends, or simply indulging in a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, this intimate dinner promises to be an evening to remember.


From expertly prepared dishes to the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive meal created by one of Canada's most celebrated chefs, this is a truly unique experience that cannot be found on a restaurant menu.


Author:

  • "Baking With Bruno"
  • Best Cookbook Award, NY Big Book Award, 2021
  • Silver Medal, IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award, 2021   
  • "The Bacon, Butter, Bourbon & Chocolate Cookbook"

Value: $3,500

Donated by: Chef Bruno Feldeisen

BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Medium item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Medium item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Medium item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Medium
$50

Starting bid

Comfort Meets Performance with BN3TH


Upgrade your everyday essentials with this premium apparel package from BN3TH, a Canadian brand known for combining innovative design, exceptional comfort, and high-performance fabrics.


This package includes:

  • One (1) Pair of BN3TH 5" Quick-Dry 2N1 Swim Shorts (Medium)
  • Three (3) Pairs of Classic Icon Boxer Briefs – TENCEL™ Modal, 6.5" (Medium)

Designed for maximum comfort and versatility, the 2N1 Swim Shorts feature a supportive built-in liner and quick-drying fabric, making them perfect for days at the beach, pool, or lake. Paired with BN3TH's best-selling Classic Icon Boxer Briefs, crafted from ultra-soft TENCEL™ Modal fabric and featuring the brand's signature pouch technology, this package delivers exceptional comfort wherever your day takes you.


Whether you're travelling, staying active, or simply upgrading your wardrobe, this stylish package combines performance, support, and everyday comfort.


Value: $225
Donated by: BN3TH
Website: https://www.bn3th.ca/

BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Large item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Large item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Large item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Large item
BN3TH Swim and Boxer set - Size Large
$50

Starting bid

Elevate Your Everyday Essentials with BN3TH


Discover why BN3TH has become a favourite among those who value comfort, quality, and thoughtful design. This premium apparel package combines versatile swimwear with some of the brand's most popular underwear styles.


This package includes:

  • One (1) Pair of BN3TH 5" Quick-Dry 2N1 Swim Shorts (Large)
  • One (1) Pair of Classic Icon Boxer Briefs – TENCEL™ Modal, 6.5" (Large)
  • Two (2) Pairs of Classic BN3TH Underwear (Large)

From beach days and weekend getaways to everyday wear, this collection is designed to keep you comfortable wherever life takes you. Featuring soft, breathable fabrics and innovative support technology, BN3TH products are crafted to provide a fit that moves with you throughout the day.


A fantastic package for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe with premium essentials that blend style, function, and all-day comfort.


Value: $225
Donated by: BN3TH
Website: https://www.bn3th.ca/

Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle item
Nude Beverages Bundle
$40

Starting bid

The Ultimate Nude Beverages Bundle


Refresh your cooler and elevate your next adventure with this fun and stylish package from Nude Beverages. Packed with fan-favourite beverages and exclusive branded merchandise, this bundle is perfect for summer outings, backyard gatherings, or anyone who loves the Nude Beverages lifestyle.


This package includes:

  • Insulated Branded Cooler
  • 8-Pack Mixed Vodka Soda
  • 12-Pack Mixed Vodka Water
  • Pair of Banded Socks
  • Branded Toque
  • Nude Beverages Crew Neck Sweater (Size Large)

Whether you're hitting the beach, heading to a campsite, or relaxing with friends, this package has everything you need to stay comfortable and refreshed while showing off your Nude Beverages gear.


Value: $120

Donated by: Nude Beverages

Website: https://nudebeverages.com/

Wayspa $50 gift card item
Wayspa $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Relaxation Station


Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved pampering with this $50 WaySpa Gift Card.


Redeemable toward a wide range of spa, wellness, and beauty experiences at participating locations across Canada, this gift card can be used for services such as massages, facials, manicures, wellness treatments, and more.


Whether you're looking for a relaxing escape, a thoughtful gift, or a chance to indulge in some self-care, this certificate offers the flexibility to choose the experience that's right for you.


Value: $50

Website: https://www.wayspa.com/

Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp! item
Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp! item
Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp! item
Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp! item
Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp! item
Send a child to BBBSL Summer Camp!
$25

Starting bid

Send a Child to Summer Camp


Not every child has the opportunity to experience the joy, adventure, and lifelong memories that come with summer camp. While all of our 1:1 and after-school mentoring programs are provided at no cost to families, our 7 weeks of summer camps are offered at a low fee of just $70 per child, per week. We work hard to create elevated, hands-on experiences that youth may not otherwise have access to.

At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, we believe no child should be left out due to financial barriers. We never limit participation. When cost is an obstacle, we provide subsidies to ensure every child who wants to attend camp can do so.
With a donation of just $70, you can send a local child to BBBSL summer camp who might not otherwise have the means to attend. Your donation directly helps cover these subsidies, making it possible for every child to be included. Any amount, $5, $15, $25, or $50, brings us closer to giving a child an unforgettable summer experience.

Simply click the donation link and make a direct impact on a young person’s summer. (Please do not place a bid on this item, but rather use the link to complete the donation!)


https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate-today/


Thank you for helping create opportunities, friendships, and unforgettable experiences for children in our community!


Please note: This item does not include a physical product. Tax receipts will be issued according to CRA guidelines.

Bard on the Beach Tickets - Merry Wives of Windsor item
Bard on the Beach Tickets - Merry Wives of Windsor
$45

Starting bid

The gift of merriment!


Enjoy an unforgettable evening of theatre with two tickets to The Merry Wives of Windsor at Bard on the Beach. This fresh take on Shakespeare's beloved comedy transforms the classic tale into a hilarious, music-filled, soccer-obsessed adventure set in a fictional Vancouver suburb.


When the mischievous John Falstaff attempts to charm two clever married women in hopes of getting his hands on their money, he quickly discovers he has met his match. Packed with wit, laughter, and playful twists, this crowd-pleasing production is perfect for both longtime Shakespeare fans and newcomers alike.


Value: $164

Donated by: Bard on the Beach

Website: https://bardonthebeach.org/

Kobo Glo Ereader And Rose 1604 Set item
Kobo Glo Ereader And Rose 1604 Set item
Kobo Glo Ereader And Rose 1604 Set item
Kobo Glo Ereader And Rose 1604 Set
$35

Starting bid

Cozy Reading & Relaxation Package


Settle in for the perfect evening of comfort and entertainment with this cozy package, featuring a Kobo eReader, refreshments, and everything you need to unwind on a cozy summer patio.


This package includes:

  • Kobo Glo eReader
  • 8 cans of 1604 Rosé
  • 2 branded 1604 wine glasses
  • Cozy blanket scarf, black

Whether you're curling up with a great book, enjoying a glass of rosé, or gifting a relaxing experience to someone special, this package is designed for comfort and enjoyment.


Value: $130

Beauty Boudoir Mini Shoot with Klein Studios item
Beauty Boudoir Mini Shoot with Klein Studios
$350

Starting bid

Capture Your Confidence. Boudoir Mini Session


Celebrate your confidence and create lasting memories with this beautiful boudoir mini session from Klein Studios.


Whether you're treating yourself, creating a special gift, or simply stepping outside your comfort zone, this experience is designed to help one feel empowered, beautiful, and authentically you.


This package includes:

  • Beauty Boudoir Mini Photo Session with Klein Studios
  • Professional makeup prep
  • 45 minute photo shoot at their luxury studio in Langley
  • Posing guidance
  • Reveal session on zoom
  • 2 digital images

"Indulge in an experience that is as luxurious as it is empowering. From the moment you step into our studio, you'll be treated to personalized attention and expert guidance, ensuring that every aspect of your shoot is tailored to reflect your individual style and personality."


Value: $525

Donated by: Klein Studios

Website: https://kleinstudios.ca/

Cedar Rim Nursery - $100 gift card item
Cedar Rim Nursery - $100 gift card
$50

Starting bid

A Gardener's Paradise Awaits


Treat yourself or someone special to a shopping experience at Cedar Rim Nursery, a family-owned Langley destination that has been serving the community for over 45 years. Known for its incredible selection of plants, trees, shrubs, garden décor, and unique gifts, Cedar Rim is a favorite destination for gardeners and nature lovers alike.


This package includes:

  • $100 Cedar Rim Nursery Gift Card

Find the perfect plant or browse for garden treasures; this gift card offers endless possibilities.


Value: $100
Donated by: Cedar Rim Nursury

Website: https://cedarrim.com/

1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market - $100 gift card item
1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market - $100 gift card
$50

Starting bid

Shop Local & Enjoy the Freshest Catch


Support local while treating yourself to some of the finest seafood in Langley! Located in the heart of Downtown Langley, 1 Fish 2 Fish is known for its high-quality fresh seafood, knowledgeable service, and commitment to sourcing exceptional products.


This package includes:

  • $100 Gift Card to 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market

Whether you're planning a special dinner, stocking up on fresh seafood, or exploring new culinary creations, this gift card gives you access to a wide selection of premium fish, shellfish, and seafood favourites.


Value: $100
Donated by: 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market

Website: https://www.1fish2fish.ca/

$300 for Greater Vancouver Pest Control item
$300 for Greater Vancouver Pest Control item
$300 for Greater Vancouver Pest Control
$150

Starting bid

Peace of Mind for Your Home


Protect your home or business with professional pest management services from Greater Vancouver Pest Control, a locally owned and operated company dedicated to solving pest problems the right way.


This package includes:

  • $300 Voucher Toward Pest Control Services

What sets Greater Vancouver Pest Control apart is their commitment to long-term solutions, not temporary fixes. Their team takes the time to understand each unique situation, identify the root cause of pest issues, and develop effective strategies that help prevent pests from returning. Using environmentally responsible, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices, they work carefully around families, pets, tenants, and businesses to deliver results you can trust.


As a local Lower-Mainland based company, Greater Vancouver Pest Control prides itself on building lasting relationships with clients through honest recommendations, transparent communication, and exceptional service. They believe in treating every property with the same care and respect they would their own.


Value: $300
Donated by: Greater Vancouver Pest Control

Website: https://www.vancouverpestcontrol.com/

Berezan Liquor Store Gift Basket item
Berezan Liquor Store Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Wine, Snacks & Puzzle Night Basket


Whether you're planning a cozy night in, hosting a movie night, or simply enjoy a mix of sweet and savoury treats, this basket offers the perfect combination of indulgence and relaxation.


This gift basket includes:

  • Planters Mixed Nuts
  • Jell-O Gummies
  • Lindt Chocolates
  • Breton Crackers
  • Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Jackson-Triggs Pinot Gris
  • Word Search Puzzle Book

Featuring delicious snacks, premium chocolates, and a pair of wines to enjoy while you unwind, this basket is designed for a relaxing evening at home. Complete with a word search book for a little screen-free entertainment, it's the perfect package for anyone who appreciates life's simple pleasures.


Value: $100

Donated by: Berezan Liquor Stores

Website: www.berezanhg.com

3-hour booking of "the attic" at Haus of Golf item
3-hour booking of "the attic" at Haus of Golf item
3-hour booking of "the attic" at Haus of Golf item
3-hour booking of "the attic" at Haus of Golf
$300

Starting bid

The Ultimate Golf Night Out


Gather your friends, coworkers, or fellow golf enthusiasts for an unforgettable indoor golf experience at Haus of Golf. Whether you're sharpening your swing, hosting a friendly competition, or simply enjoying a unique night out, this package is sure to be a hit.


This package includes:

  • Exclusive 3-Hour Booking of 'The Attic' at Haus of Golf
  • Accommodates up to 16 Players

Featuring premium golf simulators and a private space designed for fun and connection, The Attic is perfect for group outings, celebrations, team events, or a memorable evening with friends.


Value: $525
Donated by: Haus of Golf

Website: https://hausofgolf.ca/

Fraser Valley Cider Co. Package item
Fraser Valley Cider Co. Package item
Fraser Valley Cider Co. Package
$15

Starting bid

Sip & Savour at Fraser Valley Cider Company


Experience the flavours of the Fraser Valley with this delightful cider package from a local favourite. Perfect for cider enthusiasts or anyone looking for a unique outing, this package combines a tasting experience with a bottle to enjoy at home.


This package includes:

  • Enhanced Flight Tasting for Two at Fraser Valley Cider Company
  • One 750 mL Bottle of Rosy Cider

Enjoy a guided tasting of handcrafted ciders made from locally grown apples while taking in the welcoming atmosphere of Fraser Valley Cider Company. Then, bring home a bottle of their refreshing Rosy Cider to continue the experience.


Value: $70

Donated by: Fraser Valley Cider Co.

Website: https://www.fraservalleycider.ca/

Stylish Handmade Purse item
Stylish Handmade Purse item
Stylish Handmade Purse item
Stylish Handmade Purse item
Stylish Handmade Purse
$15

Starting bid

Stylish Handmade Statement Purse


Add a touch of personality and craftsmanship to your wardrobe with this beautifully handmade purse. Featuring bold patterns, thoughtful details, and practical storage, this one-of-a-kind accessory is both fashionable and functional.


Features include:

  • Striking leopard print exterior
  • Vibrant red rose print interior lining
  • Two exterior pockets for organization
  • Secure button closure
  • Elegant gold feet to protect the base
  • Handmade craftsmanship

Approximate dimensions:

  • 12" long
  • 6.5" wide
  • 9.5" deep

Perfect for everyday use, special outings, or as a unique gift, this purse combines eye-catching style with practical design. No two handmade pieces are exactly alike, making this a truly special addition to any accessory collection. Made by Mischelle.


Donated by: Valerie Caskey

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