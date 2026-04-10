Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley's Spring Online Auction

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Experience Jamestown 2026. A One-of-a-Kind Western-Themed Festival!
Step back in time and experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of the Wild West at Jamestown 2026! This unique event combines the roots of Gone Country with the charm of an old western town, creating an unforgettable evening of music, entertainment, food, and fun.
This package includes:
Explore a lively old-timey town filled with local musicians, artists, actors, vendors, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants. Enjoy performances across multiple stages and gathering spaces, including the vibrant Main Stage at the Town Square.
Event Details:
Gather your friends and enjoy an evening of live entertainment, local flavours, and western-inspired festivities at one of Langley's most unique events.
Value: $630
Donated by: Twins Cancer Fundraising
Starting bid
Mike Willcox Edition Starbucks Set
Coffee lovers and collectors alike will appreciate this unique Starbucks Collector’s Tumbler Gift Set, featuring the sought-after Mike Willcox “Jungle Motif” special-edition design.
Inspired by coffee’s origins and influenced by Art Deco styling, the artwork showcases wildlife from across Asia in a striking palette of navy, rust, and jade green.
This package includes:
This distinctive collection combines beautiful design with everyday functionality, making it a perfect gift for Starbucks enthusiasts or anyone who enjoys unique drinkware.
Value: $150
Donated By: Starbucks; Thunderbird Location
Starting bid
Cheers to Local Sips & Pub Nights!
Generously donated by Riders Liquor Store in Langley, this fun and flavourful package is perfect for anyone who enjoys discovering local beverages and enjoying a night out.
This package includes:
Whether you're stocking your home bar, planning a gathering with friends, or treating yourself to a pub night, this package has something for everyone.
Value: $160
Donated by: Riders Liquor Store in Langley
Website: https://ridersliquorstore.com/
Starting bid
Relax & Unwind Gift Set
Create a calming and inviting atmosphere with this beautifully curated collection from Treasure Landing Gift Shop. Featuring soothing coastal-inspired scents and a charming decorative accent, this package is perfect for treating yourself or someone special.
This set includes:
Bring a touch of serenity to your home with refreshing fragrance, luxurious self-care essentials, and a beautiful nightlight to complete the ambiance.
Value: $160
Donated by: Treasure Landing Gift Shop
Website: https://treasurelanding.ca/wp/
Starting bid
An Exclusive Culinary Experience with Chef Bruno Feldeisen
Treat yourself and five guests to an unforgettable evening of exceptional food, conversation, and hospitality with renowned pastry chef and television personality Bruno Feldeisen, Judge on CBC's The Great Canadian Baking Show!
This extraordinary package includes:
Enjoy a specially curated four-course dining experience crafted by Chef Bruno, known for his passion for fine cuisine, creativity, and commitment to quality ingredients. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, hosting friends, or simply indulging in a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, this intimate dinner promises to be an evening to remember.
From expertly prepared dishes to the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive meal created by one of Canada's most celebrated chefs, this is a truly unique experience that cannot be found on a restaurant menu.
Author:
Value: $3,500
Donated by: Chef Bruno Feldeisen
Starting bid
Comfort Meets Performance with BN3TH
Upgrade your everyday essentials with this premium apparel package from BN3TH, a Canadian brand known for combining innovative design, exceptional comfort, and high-performance fabrics.
This package includes:
Designed for maximum comfort and versatility, the 2N1 Swim Shorts feature a supportive built-in liner and quick-drying fabric, making them perfect for days at the beach, pool, or lake. Paired with BN3TH's best-selling Classic Icon Boxer Briefs, crafted from ultra-soft TENCEL™ Modal fabric and featuring the brand's signature pouch technology, this package delivers exceptional comfort wherever your day takes you.
Whether you're travelling, staying active, or simply upgrading your wardrobe, this stylish package combines performance, support, and everyday comfort.
Value: $225
Donated by: BN3TH
Website: https://www.bn3th.ca/
Starting bid
Elevate Your Everyday Essentials with BN3TH
Discover why BN3TH has become a favourite among those who value comfort, quality, and thoughtful design. This premium apparel package combines versatile swimwear with some of the brand's most popular underwear styles.
This package includes:
From beach days and weekend getaways to everyday wear, this collection is designed to keep you comfortable wherever life takes you. Featuring soft, breathable fabrics and innovative support technology, BN3TH products are crafted to provide a fit that moves with you throughout the day.
A fantastic package for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe with premium essentials that blend style, function, and all-day comfort.
Value: $225
Donated by: BN3TH
Website: https://www.bn3th.ca/
Starting bid
The Ultimate Nude Beverages Bundle
Refresh your cooler and elevate your next adventure with this fun and stylish package from Nude Beverages. Packed with fan-favourite beverages and exclusive branded merchandise, this bundle is perfect for summer outings, backyard gatherings, or anyone who loves the Nude Beverages lifestyle.
This package includes:
Whether you're hitting the beach, heading to a campsite, or relaxing with friends, this package has everything you need to stay comfortable and refreshed while showing off your Nude Beverages gear.
Value: $120
Donated by: Nude Beverages
Website: https://nudebeverages.com/
Starting bid
Relaxation Station
Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved pampering with this $50 WaySpa Gift Card.
Redeemable toward a wide range of spa, wellness, and beauty experiences at participating locations across Canada, this gift card can be used for services such as massages, facials, manicures, wellness treatments, and more.
Whether you're looking for a relaxing escape, a thoughtful gift, or a chance to indulge in some self-care, this certificate offers the flexibility to choose the experience that's right for you.
Value: $50
Website: https://www.wayspa.com/
Starting bid
Send a Child to Summer Camp
Not every child has the opportunity to experience the joy, adventure, and lifelong memories that come with summer camp. While all of our 1:1 and after-school mentoring programs are provided at no cost to families, our 7 weeks of summer camps are offered at a low fee of just $70 per child, per week. We work hard to create elevated, hands-on experiences that youth may not otherwise have access to.
At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, we believe no child should be left out due to financial barriers. We never limit participation. When cost is an obstacle, we provide subsidies to ensure every child who wants to attend camp can do so.
With a donation of just $70, you can send a local child to BBBSL summer camp who might not otherwise have the means to attend. Your donation directly helps cover these subsidies, making it possible for every child to be included. Any amount, $5, $15, $25, or $50, brings us closer to giving a child an unforgettable summer experience.
Simply click the donation link and make a direct impact on a young person’s summer. (Please do not place a bid on this item, but rather use the link to complete the donation!)
https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/donate-today/
Thank you for helping create opportunities, friendships, and unforgettable experiences for children in our community!
Please note: This item does not include a physical product. Tax receipts will be issued according to CRA guidelines.
Starting bid
The gift of merriment!
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of theatre with two tickets to The Merry Wives of Windsor at Bard on the Beach. This fresh take on Shakespeare's beloved comedy transforms the classic tale into a hilarious, music-filled, soccer-obsessed adventure set in a fictional Vancouver suburb.
When the mischievous John Falstaff attempts to charm two clever married women in hopes of getting his hands on their money, he quickly discovers he has met his match. Packed with wit, laughter, and playful twists, this crowd-pleasing production is perfect for both longtime Shakespeare fans and newcomers alike.
Value: $164
Donated by: Bard on the Beach
Website: https://bardonthebeach.org/
Starting bid
Cozy Reading & Relaxation Package
Settle in for the perfect evening of comfort and entertainment with this cozy package, featuring a Kobo eReader, refreshments, and everything you need to unwind on a cozy summer patio.
This package includes:
Whether you're curling up with a great book, enjoying a glass of rosé, or gifting a relaxing experience to someone special, this package is designed for comfort and enjoyment.
Value: $130
Starting bid
Capture Your Confidence. Boudoir Mini Session
Celebrate your confidence and create lasting memories with this beautiful boudoir mini session from Klein Studios.
Whether you're treating yourself, creating a special gift, or simply stepping outside your comfort zone, this experience is designed to help one feel empowered, beautiful, and authentically you.
This package includes:
"Indulge in an experience that is as luxurious as it is empowering. From the moment you step into our studio, you'll be treated to personalized attention and expert guidance, ensuring that every aspect of your shoot is tailored to reflect your individual style and personality."
Value: $525
Donated by: Klein Studios
Website: https://kleinstudios.ca/
Starting bid
A Gardener's Paradise Awaits
Treat yourself or someone special to a shopping experience at Cedar Rim Nursery, a family-owned Langley destination that has been serving the community for over 45 years. Known for its incredible selection of plants, trees, shrubs, garden décor, and unique gifts, Cedar Rim is a favorite destination for gardeners and nature lovers alike.
This package includes:
Find the perfect plant or browse for garden treasures; this gift card offers endless possibilities.
Value: $100
Donated by: Cedar Rim Nursury
Website: https://cedarrim.com/
Starting bid
Shop Local & Enjoy the Freshest Catch
Support local while treating yourself to some of the finest seafood in Langley! Located in the heart of Downtown Langley, 1 Fish 2 Fish is known for its high-quality fresh seafood, knowledgeable service, and commitment to sourcing exceptional products.
This package includes:
Whether you're planning a special dinner, stocking up on fresh seafood, or exploring new culinary creations, this gift card gives you access to a wide selection of premium fish, shellfish, and seafood favourites.
Value: $100
Donated by: 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market
Website: https://www.1fish2fish.ca/
Starting bid
Peace of Mind for Your Home
Protect your home or business with professional pest management services from Greater Vancouver Pest Control, a locally owned and operated company dedicated to solving pest problems the right way.
This package includes:
What sets Greater Vancouver Pest Control apart is their commitment to long-term solutions, not temporary fixes. Their team takes the time to understand each unique situation, identify the root cause of pest issues, and develop effective strategies that help prevent pests from returning. Using environmentally responsible, Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices, they work carefully around families, pets, tenants, and businesses to deliver results you can trust.
As a local Lower-Mainland based company, Greater Vancouver Pest Control prides itself on building lasting relationships with clients through honest recommendations, transparent communication, and exceptional service. They believe in treating every property with the same care and respect they would their own.
Value: $300
Donated by: Greater Vancouver Pest Control
Starting bid
Wine, Snacks & Puzzle Night Basket
Whether you're planning a cozy night in, hosting a movie night, or simply enjoy a mix of sweet and savoury treats, this basket offers the perfect combination of indulgence and relaxation.
This gift basket includes:
Featuring delicious snacks, premium chocolates, and a pair of wines to enjoy while you unwind, this basket is designed for a relaxing evening at home. Complete with a word search book for a little screen-free entertainment, it's the perfect package for anyone who appreciates life's simple pleasures.
Value: $100
Donated by: Berezan Liquor Stores
Website: www.berezanhg.com
Starting bid
The Ultimate Golf Night Out
Gather your friends, coworkers, or fellow golf enthusiasts for an unforgettable indoor golf experience at Haus of Golf. Whether you're sharpening your swing, hosting a friendly competition, or simply enjoying a unique night out, this package is sure to be a hit.
This package includes:
Featuring premium golf simulators and a private space designed for fun and connection, The Attic is perfect for group outings, celebrations, team events, or a memorable evening with friends.
Value: $525
Donated by: Haus of Golf
Website: https://hausofgolf.ca/
Starting bid
Sip & Savour at Fraser Valley Cider Company
Experience the flavours of the Fraser Valley with this delightful cider package from a local favourite. Perfect for cider enthusiasts or anyone looking for a unique outing, this package combines a tasting experience with a bottle to enjoy at home.
This package includes:
Enjoy a guided tasting of handcrafted ciders made from locally grown apples while taking in the welcoming atmosphere of Fraser Valley Cider Company. Then, bring home a bottle of their refreshing Rosy Cider to continue the experience.
Value: $70
Donated by: Fraser Valley Cider Co.
Website: https://www.fraservalleycider.ca/
Starting bid
Stylish Handmade Statement Purse
Add a touch of personality and craftsmanship to your wardrobe with this beautifully handmade purse. Featuring bold patterns, thoughtful details, and practical storage, this one-of-a-kind accessory is both fashionable and functional.
Features include:
Approximate dimensions:
Perfect for everyday use, special outings, or as a unique gift, this purse combines eye-catching style with practical design. No two handmade pieces are exactly alike, making this a truly special addition to any accessory collection. Made by Mischelle.
Donated by: Valerie Caskey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!