Big Flat Folk Fest

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Big Flat Folk Fest

About this event

Big Flat Folk Fest 2026

Riverside Blvd

Eastend, SK S0N 0T0, Canada

2 Day Festival Pass - Adult
$140

Adult Pass to July 10th & 11th at Big Flat Folk Fest.


Includes all applicable taxes.

2 Day Festival Pass - Child (ages 6-18)
$75

Child Pass to July 10th & 11th at Big Flat Folk Fest.


Children are anyone ages 6-18 years of age on July 11th, 2026.


Includes all applicable taxes.


Toddler/Infant - Free Admission
Free

Toddler/Infant Pass to both days of Big Flat Folk Fest. Ages 5 & under enter in for free!


We ask that you reserve them a pass so we know how many of our little friends to expect!

FRIDAY - 1 Day Festival Pass - Adult
$90

1 Day Festival Pass for Friday July 10th ONLY

Includes all applicable taxes.

FRIDAY - 1 Day Festival Pass - Child
$50

1 Day Festival Pass for Friday July 10th ONLY


Children are anyone ages 6-18 years of age on July 10th, 2026.

Includes all applicable taxes.

SATURDAY - 1 Day Festival Pass - Adult
$90

1 Day Festival Pass for Saturday July 11th ONLY

Includes all applicable taxes.

SATURDAY - 1 Day Festival Pass - Child
$50

1 Day Festival Pass for Saturday July 11th ONLY


Children are anyone ages 6-18 years of age on July 11th, 2026.

Includes all applicable taxes.

2 Nights - Full Service RV Camping - At the Elevator
$80

2 Nights camping with full hookup service. Spot limited to 1 RV/Camping Unit and 1 Vehicle only.


Valid for July 10th & 11th, 2026 only.


Located next to Eastend Town Elevators.


Includes all applicable taxes.

2 Nights Unserviced Camping Spot - RV
$50

2 Nights camping - unserviced. Spot limited to 1 RV/Camping Unit and 1 Vehicle only.


Valid for July 10th & 11th, 2026 only.


Located throughout the town of Eastend. Spot confirmed on arrival.


Includes all applicable taxes.

2 Nights Unserviced Camping Spot - TENT ONLY
$40

2 Nights camping - Unserviced - tent only. Sites are located a short walk in from parking.


Valid for July 10th & 11th, 2026 only.


Located throughout the town of Eastend. Spot confirmed on arrival.


Includes all applicable taxes.

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