BIGLAKE SUMMER SOLSTICE GARDEN PARTY + GALA DINNER WITH CONCERT

About this event
The Experience: Join us for a magical afternoon at The Eddie Hotel & Farm to celebrate the Summer Solstice. From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promenade the grounds while enjoying culinary delicacies at various food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run Vineyards and Slake Brewing Co. The garden festivities conclude with a specialized musical serenade of ancient medieval songs by Comtessa, providing a perfect transition to the evening.
Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).
The Experience: Join us for an intimate evening in the iconic Red Barn beginning at 6:00 PM. The night features a world-class concert with the brilliant soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Piotr Kusiewicz, and virtuoso clarinetist Kornel Wolak.
Following the performance, enjoy a seated 3-course "Chef’s Collaborative" feast designed by the County’s finest: Albert Ponzo (The Royal Hotel), Amanda Ray (Drake Devonshire), MaTTi (PECish), and Charlotte Langley. We will conclude the night under the stars with a traditional Summer Solstice bonfire.
Note: This ticket provides access to the event starting at 6:00 PM (Garden Party not included).
Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).
The Experience: Join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the longest day of the year. Your afternoon begins at 3:00 PM with a Garden Party at The Eddie Hotel & Farm. Promenade the grounds while enjoying culinary delicacies at various food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run Vineyards and Slake Brewing Co. The garden festivities conclude with a magical serenade of ancient medieval songs by Comtessa.
At 6:00 PM, the evening moves into the iconic Red Barn for an intimate concert featuring the brilliant soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Piotr Kusiewicz, and virtuoso clarinetist Kornel Wolak.
The performance is followed by a seated 3-course "Chef’s Collaborative" feast designed by the County’s finest: Albert Ponzo (The Royal Hotel), Amanda Ray (Drake Devonshire), MaTTi (PECish), and Charlotte Langley. We will conclude this magical day under the stars with a traditional Summer Solstice bonfire.
Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).
The Social Host Table: The ultimate gathering for those who want to host their inner circle in the heart of the County.
Would you like to host a table for your friends, family, clients, or work colleagues? By purchasing a full table, you save $50 per person over individual ticket prices.
Your Experience Includes:
(Tax receipt value: approximately 60%)
The Artist Table: For the true patron who wants to dine with the stars and fuel the conversation.
Would you like to engage in a fascinating conversation with the performers themselves? Donate one seat at your table to one of our illustrious artists. You receive 7 guest tickets plus the unique opportunity to host a festival star at your table.
Your Experience Includes:
(Tax receipt value: approximately 60% + $350 seat donation)
For those who have purchased a full table and want to lead the evening.
Are you hosting a table and looking for a memorable corporate event? Upgrade your host table to impress your premier clients, showcase your brand's commitment to the arts, and make a lasting impression at this one-of-a-kind cultural and culinary event.
Your benefits:
(No tax receipt is issued for this partnership, as it is a marketing expense.)
For attendees joining an existing table who want their company recognized as a patron.
Are you an attendee who would like your company to support the arts at this one-of-a-kind cultural and culinary event? Upgrade your Guest Ticket to become a Gala Supporting Partner. Your benefits:
(No tax receipt because you are receiving the marketing advantage)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!