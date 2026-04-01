BIGLAKE SUMMER SOLSTICE GARDEN PARTY + GALA DINNER WITH CONCERT

The Experience: Join us for a magical afternoon at The Eddie Hotel & Farm to celebrate the Summer Solstice. From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promenade the grounds while enjoying culinary delicacies at various food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run Vineyards and Slake Brewing Co. The garden festivities conclude with a specialized musical serenade of ancient medieval songs by Comtessa, providing a perfect transition to the evening.

Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).



