BIGLAKE Arts

Hosted by

BIGLAKE Arts

About this event

BIGLAKE SUMMER SOLSTICE GARDEN PARTY + GALA DINNER WITH CONCERT

15786 Loyalist Pkwy

Bloomfield, ON K0K 1G0, Canada

Garden Party | 3-6pm
$75

The Experience: Join us for a magical afternoon at The Eddie Hotel & Farm to celebrate the Summer Solstice. From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, promenade the grounds while enjoying culinary delicacies at various food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run Vineyards and Slake Brewing Co. The garden festivities conclude with a specialized musical serenade of ancient medieval songs by Comtessa, providing a perfect transition to the evening.

Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).


Gala individual ticket | 6-10pm
$275

The Experience: Join us for an intimate evening in the iconic Red Barn beginning at 6:00 PM. The night features a world-class concert with the brilliant soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Piotr Kusiewicz, and virtuoso clarinetist Kornel Wolak.

Following the performance, enjoy a seated 3-course "Chef’s Collaborative" feast designed by the County’s finest: Albert Ponzo (The Royal Hotel), Amanda Ray (Drake Devonshire), MaTTi (PECish), and Charlotte Langley. We will conclude the night under the stars with a traditional Summer Solstice bonfire.

Note: This ticket provides access to the event starting at 6:00 PM (Garden Party not included).

Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).

Garden Party + Gala individual ticket | 3-10pm
$350

The Experience: Join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the longest day of the year. Your afternoon begins at 3:00 PM with a Garden Party at The Eddie Hotel & Farm. Promenade the grounds while enjoying culinary delicacies at various food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run Vineyards and Slake Brewing Co. The garden festivities conclude with a magical serenade of ancient medieval songs by Comtessa.


At 6:00 PM, the evening moves into the iconic Red Barn for an intimate concert featuring the brilliant soprano Karoline Podolak, tenor Piotr Kusiewicz, and virtuoso clarinetist Kornel Wolak.

The performance is followed by a seated 3-course "Chef’s Collaborative" feast designed by the County’s finest: Albert Ponzo (The Royal Hotel), Amanda Ray (Drake Devonshire), MaTTi (PECish), and Charlotte Langley. We will conclude this magical day under the stars with a traditional Summer Solstice bonfire.


Tax Receipt Information: A charitable tax receipt will be issued following the event (Tax receipt value is approximately 60% of the ticket price).

Garden Party + Gala Table: 8 Guests | 3-10pm
$2,400
Available until May 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Social Host Table: The ultimate gathering for those who want to host their inner circle in the heart of the County.

Would you like to host a table for your friends, family, clients, or work colleagues? By purchasing a full table, you save $50 per person over individual ticket prices.

Your Experience Includes:

  • 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Garden Party with premium food and drink stations featuring Rosehall Run wines, Slake Brewing craft beer, and culinary delicacies, concluding with a magical medieval serenade by Comtessa.
  • 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM: A seated 3-course dinner in the Red Barn prepared by celebrated local chefs Albert Ponzo, Amanda Ray, MaTTi, and Charlotte Langley.
  • The Finale: An intimate concert featuring soprano Karoline Podolak and clarinetist Kornel Wolak, followed by a summer solstice bonfire.

(Tax receipt value: approximately 60%)

Garden Party + Gala Table: 7 Guests + 1 Artist | 3-10pm
$2,400
Available until May 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

The Artist Table: For the true patron who wants to dine with the stars and fuel the conversation.

Would you like to engage in a fascinating conversation with the performers themselves? Donate one seat at your table to one of our illustrious artists. You receive 7 guest tickets plus the unique opportunity to host a festival star at your table.

Your Experience Includes:

  • The "Artist at the Table" Perk: One seat is reserved for a festival performer, plus you receive an additional $350 tax receipt for your artist seat donation.
  • Full Access: Enjoy the complete Garden Party, the 3-course "Chef’s Collaborative" dinner, the Red Barn concert, and the solstice bonfire.
  • Exclusivity: Only 7 tables are available for this unique experience.

(Tax receipt value: approximately 60% + $350 seat donation)


Corporate Host Table Upgrade | Gala Supporting Partner
$1,000
Available until May 15

For those who have purchased a full table and want to lead the evening.

Are you hosting a table and looking for a memorable corporate event? Upgrade your host table to impress your premier clients, showcase your brand's commitment to the arts, and make a lasting impression at this one-of-a-kind cultural and culinary event.

Your benefits:

  • Signature Table Branding: Your table will be elegantly branded with a custom Partner Card featuring your logo, and your guests may receive your promotional materials at their seats.
  • Priority Seating: Your table will be moved to a premium location closer to the stage.
  • Brand Visibility: Logo placement across all event collateral, including the evening’s printed collector’s program.
  • Public Recognition: A personal thank-you from the stage by Artistic Director Elissa Lee.
  • Digital & Print Visibility: Logo placement across all event collateral, the BIGLAKE website, social media, and in our gala newsletters sent to 1,500+ patrons.

(No tax receipt is issued for this partnership, as it is a marketing expense.)


Corporate Guest Upgrade | Gala Supporting Partner
$1,000
Available until May 15

For attendees joining an existing table who want their company recognized as a patron.

Are you an attendee who would like your company to support the arts at this one-of-a-kind cultural and culinary event? Upgrade your Guest Ticket to become a Gala Supporting Partner. Your benefits:

  • Priority Seating: As a thank you for your partnership, we will move your assigned table to a premium location closer to the stage.
  • Public Recognition: A personal thank-you from the stage by Artistic Director Elissa Lee.
  • Digital & Print Visibility: Logo placement across all event collateral (including the evening’s printed collector’s program), the BIGLAKE website, social media, and in our newsletters sent to 1,500+ patrons.
  • The "Patron" Status: While the table branding remains with the host, your company is recognized as a Supporting Partner across all official festival media.

(No tax receipt because you are receiving the marketing advantage)


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