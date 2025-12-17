Bike Ottawa (Citizens for Safe Cycling)

Offered by

Bike Ottawa (Citizens for Safe Cycling)

About the memberships

Bike Ottawa's Memberships

Fixie
$40

Valid until April 22, 2027

An individual membership.

Join Bike Ottawa and help create a more livable city!

Tandem
$70

Valid until April 22, 2027

Our household membership.

Register one or two adult members and show that your whole household supports safe cycling.

Step-Through
$10

Valid until April 22, 2027

A more accessible model.

A lower-barrier price for those who need it, for any reason.

Local Bike Shop
$150

Valid until April 22, 2027

Corporate membership for your bike-friendly business. Not restricted to bike shops!

Add a donation for Bike Ottawa (Citizens for Safe Cycling)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!