Bike Ottawa's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
An individual membership.
Join Bike Ottawa and help create a more livable city!
Valid until April 22, 2027
Our household membership.
Register one or two adult members and show that your whole household supports safe cycling.
Valid until April 22, 2027
A more accessible model.
A lower-barrier price for those who need it, for any reason.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Corporate membership for your bike-friendly business. Not restricted to bike shops!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!