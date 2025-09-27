Bill 21 and recent restrictions (VS) Charter of Rights

The Canadian Muslim Forum (CMF) invite you to a special presentation and networking event for Montreal Muslim Women run centers. The presentation will cover important aspects on Bill 21 in Quebec, and the latest prayer ban and proposed restrictions. It will navigate the history, the challenges created for religious groups, and most importantly, what we as Muslims can do moving forward. This is more than just a talk. It is a chance for us to learn, to strengthen our awareness as a community in order to face these challenges together. Hurry up to register, spots are limited!