Royal de Montréal

Hosted by

Royal de Montréal

About this event

Montreal Royal - Season tickets 2025

1000 Av. Émile-Journault

Montréal, QC H2M 2E7, Canada

Season ticket - Adult
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Season ticket - Senior
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
65 years and older
Season ticket - Student
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Valid student card required
Season & Restaurant Pass - Student
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
General admission for the 6 home games, including a trio per game. A valid student card is required. An electronic ticket will be sent to you for your trios before the start of the season.
Season ticket - Family
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Family (2 adults - 2 children)
Season ticket - Children
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Children (5 to 12 years)
Autographed disc from the team captain
$17
Le Royal offers you a disc signed by the team captain. You can also ask for the autograph of a player of your choice. Please indicate this in the question below. Your disc can be picked up at the merchandise kiosk on game day, upon presentation of your proof of purchase.
Add a donation for Royal de Montréal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!