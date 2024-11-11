Montreal Royal - Season tickets 2025

Le Royal offers you a disc signed by the team captain. You can also ask for the autograph of a player of your choice. Please indicate this in the question below. Your disc can be picked up at the merchandise kiosk on game day, upon presentation of your proof of purchase.

Le Royal offers you a disc signed by the team captain. You can also ask for the autograph of a player of your choice. Please indicate this in the question below. Your disc can be picked up at the merchandise kiosk on game day, upon presentation of your proof of purchase.

More details...