Montreal Royal - Season tickets 2025

General admission for the 6 home games, including a trio per game. A valid student card is required. An electronic ticket will be sent to you for your trios before the start of the season.
Season ticket - Family
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Family (2 adults - 2 children)
Season ticket - Children
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Children (5 to 12 years)
Autographed disc from the team captain
$17
Le Royal offers you a disc signed by the team captain. You can also ask for the autograph of a player of your choice. Please indicate this in the question below. Your disc can be picked up at the merchandise kiosk on game day, upon presentation of your proof of purchase.
Add a donation for Royal de Montréal
