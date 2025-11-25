Billets de saison 2026 - Royal de Montréal

Offered until February 1, 2026 This package includes: 6 physical tickets + an official jersey (Value $205) Tickets can be picked up before the start of the season at the Ho Ho Up event, at Primavera, or at the first game. Items will be distributed at the first game.

Offered until February 1, 2026 This package includes: 6 physical tickets + an official jersey (Value $205) Tickets can be picked up before the start of the season at the Ho Ho Up event, at Primavera, or at the first game. Items will be distributed at the first game.

More details...