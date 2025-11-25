Billets de saison 2026 - Royal de Montréal

Valid student ID required. Only the season ticket offers a reduced student rate. The door price is $25 (regular ticket) during the season.
Season ticket - Family
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Family (2 adults - 2 children) Children (5 to 16 years)
Season ticket - Children
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Children (5 to 16 years)
Season ticket - Regular + official jersey
$150
Offered until February 1, 2026 This package includes: 6 physical tickets + an official jersey (Value $205) Tickets can be picked up before the start of the season at the Ho Ho Up event, at Primavera, or at the first game. Items will be distributed at the first game.
Season ticket - Ultimate Fan Plus
$199
Offered until February 1, 2026 This package includes: 6 physical tickets + 2 flex tickets, an official jersey, a food/beverage coupon per game (Value $625) Tickets can be picked up before the season at the Ho Ho Up event, at Primavera, or at the first game. Items will be distributed at the first game.
Season ticket - Ultimate Fan Plus
$299
Offered until February 1, 2026 This package includes: 6 physical tickets + 2 flex tickets, an official jersey, 4-month access (April to July) to the streaming platform WatchUFA.tv, a signed puck, and a food/beverage coupon per game (Value $395). Tickets can be picked up before the season at the Ho Ho Up event, at Primavera, or at the first game. Items will be distributed at the first game.
