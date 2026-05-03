Nature Salt Spring & Salt Spring Island Conservancy Present: Biodiversity Extravaganza!

Thursday May 21, 7-8:30 pm.

Dr. Elaine Humphrey, Project Manager, Advanced Microscopy Lab, University of Victoria.





Members – This presentation is Free for current members of Nature Salt Spring or Salt Spring Island Conservancy – add this ticket to your cart if you are a member of either group, or if you plan to get/renew membership at the event.

Elaine will introduce the world of small-life biodiversity that can be investigated with microscopes including the remarkable tools that allow three dimensional detail of extremely small biological features using a portable SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope). Elaine will bring the SEM over from UVic so this is a unique opportunity for exploring Salt Spring natural history. Elaine’s expertise with the SEM and other microscopes will be the glue that holds this Biodiversity Extravaganza together for the following three days. Each day (Friday May 22 to Sunday, May 24) will feature two sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Each session will begin with a field portion involving observation and sample collection outside in natural habitats, followed by a lab portion at the Blackburn building where Elaine and other naturalists will help us explore aspects of biodiversity using microscopes and the SEM.