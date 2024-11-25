BIPOC Brunch Mentee-Mentor Mixer

Integration 101 Hub is a dynamic cultural and community organization based in Ottawa, Canada. Our mission is to empower diverse communities by breaking down barriers through thought-provoking arts, engaging conversations, and impactful learning experiences.
We curate transformative events that foster human connection, cross-cultural collaboration, and community engagement. From immersive art showcases to mentorship brunches and educational workshops, we create spaces where individuals can thrive, connect, and contribute to an inclusive and compassionate society.
Join us in building a vibrant, equitable future—one story, one event, and one connection at a time.
📍 Ottawa, Canada
🌍 www.integration101hub.org
📧 [email protected]
