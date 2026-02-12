Carousel Players

Hosted by

Carousel Players

About this event

Bird Song Registration - Niagara Children's Festival (May 16)

15 Artists' Common

St. Catharines, ON L2R 0B5, Canada

12:00-12:10 PM Puppet Making
Free

All attendees participating in the puppet making workshop and performance should reserve a spot to ensure enough supplies for everyone!

Adult assistance required. Adults who will be assisting a participant do not need to reserve a spot.

(Puppet Making workshops take place in 10 minute intervals. Participants will assemble for the performance at 12:30pm, and the performance will conclude around 1:00PM).

12:10-12:20 PM Puppet Making
Free

All attendees participating in the puppet making workshop and performance should reserve a spot to ensure enough supplies for everyone!

Adult assistance required. Adults who will be assisting a participant do not need to reserve a spot.

(Puppet Making workshops take place in 10 minute intervals. Participants will assemble for the performance at 12:30pm, and the performance will conclude around 1:00PM).

12:20-12:30 PM Puppet Making
Free

All attendees participating in the puppet making workshop and performance should reserve a spot to ensure enough supplies for everyone!

Adult assistance required. Adults who will be assisting a participant do not need to reserve a spot.

(Puppet Making workshops take place in 10 minute intervals. Participants will assemble for the performance at 12:30pm, and the performance will conclude around 1:00PM).

Add a donation for Carousel Players

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!