Manitoba Horse Trials

Hosted by

Manitoba Horse Trials

About this event

Birds Hill Horse Trials Jump Warmups

5:00PM-5:30PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

5:30PM-6:00PM
Free

Priority entry, reserved seatinAll tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion. g, and access to VIP‑only areas.

6:00PM-6:30PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

6:30PM-7:00PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

7:00PM-7:30PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

7:30PM-8:00PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

8:00PM-8:30PM
Free

All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!