Birds Hill Horse Trials Jump Warmups

About this event
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
Priority entry, reserved seatinAll tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion. g, and access to VIP‑only areas.
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
All tips go directly to Zeffy and are not affiliated with Manitoba Horse Trials - please review at your own discretion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!