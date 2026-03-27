Silent Auction Fundraiser for Kirtland's Warbler Restoration in Ontario

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Starting bid
This is the entire 17- piece set of the "Handbook of the Birds of the World", the most comprehensive guide to birds across the planet. This collection is very hard to find. All proceeds will go to the Ontario Kirtland's Warbler Recovery in Ontario. Valued at over $3,500!
Starting bid
A beautifully detailed original pencil sketch of an Eastern Bluebird by renowned artist, author, and ecologist Peter Burke. This elegant work captures the quiet poise of the bluebird perched on a weathered post, rendered with exceptional precision and soft tonal shading that reflects Burke’s deep understanding of avian form and behaviour.
Framed in a classic dark wood frame with a clean white mat, the piece is both timeless and refined, perfect for a nature enthusiast, collector, or supporter of wildlife conservation. Signed by the artist, this original drawing reflects Burke’s internationally recognized expertise in ornithological illustration and field science.
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