Silent Auction Fundraiser for Kirtland's Warbler Restoration in Ontario

A beautifully detailed original pencil sketch of an Eastern Bluebird by renowned artist, author, and ecologist Peter Burke. This elegant work captures the quiet poise of the bluebird perched on a weathered post, rendered with exceptional precision and soft tonal shading that reflects Burke’s deep understanding of avian form and behaviour.





Framed in a classic dark wood frame with a clean white mat, the piece is both timeless and refined, perfect for a nature enthusiast, collector, or supporter of wildlife conservation. Signed by the artist, this original drawing reflects Burke’s internationally recognized expertise in ornithological illustration and field science.