Hearts for Martial Arts

Hosted by

Hearts for Martial Arts

About this event

BJJ/Muay Thai Performance Camp (please complete a separate registration for each child attending)

182 Wellington St

Bowmanville, ON L1C 1W3, Canada

Full Week Monday-Friday (9:00am-12:00pm)
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

Single Day Monday (9:00am-12:00pm)
$50

Single day training. Please purchase each day you will attend if attending single days.

Single Day Tuesday 9:00am-12:00pm)
$50

Single day training. Please purchase each day you will attend if attending single days.

Single Day Wednesday 9:00am-12:00pm)
$50

Single day training. Please purchase each day you will attend if attending single days.

Single Day Thursday 9:00am-12:00pm)
$50

Single day training. Please purchase each day you will attend if attending single days.

Single Day Friday 9:00am-12:00pm)
$50

Single day training. Please purchase each day you will attend if attending single days.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!