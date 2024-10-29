BJP Music Foundation's Store

Offered by
About this shop
Designed here in Calgary and made ethically in Italy, our custom BJP socks will take you anywhere the music is!
#walkwithBJP
Designed here in Calgary and made ethically in Italy, our custom BJP socks will take you anywhere the music is!
#walkwithBJP
Designed here in Calgary and made ethically in Italy, our custom BJP socks will take you anywhere the music is!
#walkwithBJP
It's very hard to say no to a slice of this cheesecake. The great thing is, it only take 10 minutes to whip up! Artwork is done by local illustrator and watercolour artist, Alison Martin.
Auntie Glenda's Cookies are beloved part of coming to a BJP concert. Artwork is done by local illustrator and watercolour artist, Alison Martin.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!