BKM Family Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until December 31
A family membership covers the member, spouse, children under 18 living in the same household. Any adult (over 18) but not a Senior within a family household must take an additional/separate Individual membership. The membership privileges are NOT transferable. Membership is valid for the calendar year.
Please note, you may decline the option to add an additional donation to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!