BKM Family Senior Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until December 31 at EST
Seniors are considered to be those 65 years of age or older.A Senior membership covers the member, & spouse. Any adult (over 18) but not a Senior within a family household must take an additional/separate membership. The membership privileges are NOT transferable. Membership is valid for the calendar year.
Please note, you may decline the option to add an additional donation to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!