BKM Individual Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until January 1
Individual membership enables membership privileges for one individual only. No additional children/adult/senior is covered in this membership. If more than one person is in the family unit, please enroll in a FAMILY membership .The membership privileges are NOT transferable. Membership is valid for the calendar year.
Please note, you may decline the option to add an additional donation to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!